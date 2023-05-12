Finalists in the 2022 Army Historical Foundation Distinguished Writing Awards

I am delighted to announce that two Military Images stories have been recognized as finalists in the Journals and Magazine category of the Army Historical Foundation Distinguished Writing Awards. The annual competition honors books and articles published in 2022.

Please join me in recognizing and applauding:

“How They Went Forth to the Harvest of Death” by Charles T. Joyce is a concise account of the diehard U.S. Regulars at the Battle of Gettysburg, a story largely overlooked in the annals of the war. Chuck reveals the trials and tribulations they endured, and illustrates the story with images from his collection, which is focused on portraits of Gettysburg participants. The story appeared in our Summer 2022 issue.

“Birthplace of the American Zouave” by Ron Field traces the origins of Elmer Ephraim Ellsworth and how he fostered Zouave mania first in Chicago, Ill., and through the rest of America during his drill tour through the states in the summer of 1860. The account is illustrated with images from several collections. The story appeared in our Autumn 2022 issue.

Chuck and Ron are senior editors of and regular contributors to Military Images.

The Army Historical Foundation, a non-profit, tax-exempt organization, is dedicated to preserving the history and heritage of the American soldier. Its goal is to promote greater public appreciation for the contributions that America’s Army – Regular, Reserve, and National Guard – has made to the nation in 248 years of service. The Foundation is the principal fundraiser for the National Museum of the United States Army at Fort Belvoir, Va.

The competition is managed by Chief Historian Matthew J. Seelinger.