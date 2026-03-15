Calling for Images of Gettysburg’s Seminary Hospital Patients

I’m delighted to announce that Military Images magazine is partnering with Gettysburg’s Seminary Ridge Museum and Education Center on a new exhibit featuring soldiers who were treated at, or worked in, the Seminary Hospital in the aftermath of the battle.

We are looking to make digital copies of original, identified ambrotypes, tintypes, cartes de visite or other albumen prints of soldiers associated with the Seminary Hospital that will be featured in the exhibit. And we’re reaching out to the collecting community to assist our efforts.

The museum has compiled a database of almost 500 soldiers who were either patients, surgeons, or attendants at the hospital—and this database is available for searching. Tip: You’ll find two tabs at the bottom, alphabetically by last name, and by state and regiment:

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1khmnz3fBe3AcxoIlh8FrpRfJgUm9XZRWk-Rxs-uffEQ/edit?usp=sharing

If you have an original wartime portrait of one of these soldiers and would like to share it for possible inclusion in the exhibit, please contact:

Paul Russinoff: prussinoff@aol.com

Ron Coddington: militaryimages@gmail.com

You can also leave a comment below.

Gettysburg’s Lutheran Seminary is arguably one of the most important buildings connected with the battle. Its landmark cupola was critical to both Union and Confederate forces in assessing enemy troop locations. Within its walls, hundreds of Union and Confederate soldiers were treated for serious wounds, and many died. After an extensive restoration, the Seminary Museum opened in 2013 and houses four floors of exhibits tracing its role in the battle and exploring the question of what brought armies of Americans to this Pennsylvania town in 1863.

Thanks in advance for your help!

Paul and Ron