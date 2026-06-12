Faces of Gettysburg’s Seminary Hospital: A Research Update

One Friday last January, I drove to Gettysburg to visit the Seminary Ridge Museum and met with Codie Eash, the Director of Education and Interpretation, and Paul Russinoff, a Military Images senior editor and a member of the museum’s board. Paul organized the meeting to discuss an idea—an exhibit of images of surgeons, patients, and attendants who were on the seminary grounds used as a temporary hospital during the three-day battle.

The meeting was a success, and it kicked off a larger effort to locate original, wartime, photographic portraits of those who were there. The project began with a remarkable dataset: a documented list of 498 patients treated at the hospital during and after the Battle of Gettysburg, along with registries of 147 attendants and 30 surgeons who cared for them—675 unique individuals.

Here’s an update on our progress.

The first and most important phase of the project relied on the generosity of collectors. Through social media, personal outreach, and the support of the Civil War photography community, collectors shared images from their collections and helped identify individuals connected to the hospital. Their contributions formed the foundation of this effort.

As the project evolved, we explored new research methods alongside traditional approaches. Using Artificial Intelligence and Large Language Models, we compared the 675-person list against thousands of identified Civil War photographs. We searched about 6,600 records of Union images published in Military Images and analyzed more than 9,000 images in the Library of Congress’s Liljenquist Family Collection of Civil War Photographs. Using ChatGPT to assist our efforts, we were able to compare the datasets, surface potential matches, and direct our attention to promising leads that were then verified through traditional historical research.

To date, we have identified 25 unique individuals connected to the Seminary Hospital for whom original wartime photographs are known to survive. Some are represented by multiple views.

This work would not have been possible without the efforts of many individuals. In addition to Paul and Codie, thanks tot he collecting community who responded to the call: Sid Dreese, Scott Hahn, Scott Hilts, Chuck Joyce, Paul Loane, Ronn Palm, Jim Rivest, and Tom Liljenquist and the staff of the Library of Congress.

While our analysis of major image databases is largely complete, the search continues. We will continue to crowdsource through social media, collector networks, descendants, and institutional contacts in hopes of locating additional photographs.

It is not too late to participate! Here’s the spreadsheet.

The exhibit is expected to open at the Seminary Ridge Museum this September. The opening is planned to coincide with the annual symposium of the Center for Civil War Photography, which will be held in Gettysburg, where the project will be shared with attendees—and, of course, with a wider audience of historians, collectors, and Civil War enthusiasts.

Onward!

Ronald S. Coddington

Editor & Publisher