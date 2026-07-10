John Walsh Wins 2025 Army Historical Foundation Distinguished Writing Award

We are delighted to share wonderful news from the Army Historical Foundation.

On behalf of the Foundation, Matthew Seelinger recently informed us that John Walsh’s feature, “Donelson,” has been selected as the winner of the 2025 Army Historical Foundation Distinguished Writing Award for Journals and Magazines.

John’s article explores the pivotal Union victory at Fort Donelson in February 1862, a campaign that reshaped the Civil War in its first year and propelled Brig. Gen. Ulysses S. Grant onto the national stage. Through careful research and compelling storytelling, John illuminates why this early victory proved to be one of the conflict’s defining turning points.

This honor follows an extraordinary showing for Military Images. Earlier this year, we announced that four stories from the magazine had been named finalists for the 2025 Army Historical Foundation Distinguished Writing Awards:

“Fort Donelson: Early Turning Point of the Civil War,” by John Walsh (Winner)

by John Walsh (Winner) “‘Died at Gettysburg’: No Prouder Epitaph Need Any Man Covet,” by Charles T. Joyce

by Charles T. Joyce “On Quinby’s Watch,” by Ronald S. Coddington

by Ronald S. Coddington “Bonds of Loyalty: Forged in Mexico, 1847—Tested in Texas, 1864,” by Ronald S. Coddington

To have four finalists in a single year was an honor in itself. To see one of those stories selected as the overall winner makes the recognition even more meaningful.

Presented annually by the Army Historical Foundation, the Distinguished Writing Awards recognize excellence in historical scholarship and storytelling that deepens understanding of the history of the U.S. Army. We are grateful to the Foundation and its judges for this recognition.

Since 1979, Military Images has pursued a simple mission: to showcase, interpret, and preserve Civil War portrait photography while pairing original images with thoroughly researched narratives that bring the people behind the photographs to life. Honors such as this affirm the value of that mission and the exceptional work of the historians and writers who contribute to the magazine.

Please join us in congratulating John Walsh on this well-deserved achievement—and in celebrating all of this year’s finalists, whose work reflects the high standard of scholarship and storytelling that defines Military Images.

Read the press release from the AHF.