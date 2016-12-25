Finding Aid: November/December 1990

The complete issue

A sixth-plate tintype from the Richard Tibbals Collection is captioned “I miss you, Daddy. Keep safe and come home soon.”

A guest editorial by Randy Beck and Dick Tibbals introduces the theme of this issue, Illinois troops in the Civil War. More than 20 individuals contributed photographs.

The letters to the editor include feedback on the recent chasseur Uniforms & History column, and a comment about modern photographs used to illustrate a story in the last issue about Alexander Gardner’s “Harvest of Death” photograph.

Five publications are mentioned: The First Golden Age of Rocketry (Smithsonian Institution Press) by Frank H. Winter, Custer’s Last Trooper (video by Bill Armstrong Productions), Gathering Laurels in Mexico: The Diary of an American Soldier in the Mexican American War (The Cottage Press) by Chauncey Forward Sargent, edited by Ann Brown Janes, North Carolina Troops, 1861-1865: A Roster, Volume XII (North Carolina Division of Archives and History) edited by Weymouth T. Jordan Jr. and An Introduction to Civil War Small Arms (Thomas Publications) by Earl J. Coates and Dean Thomas.

Illinois Troops in the Civil War (pp. 6-27)

More than 250,000 men from Illinois served in the Union army during the Civil War, the fourth highest total in the states. A total of 71 photographs, mostly portraits, are pictures soldiers who wore the blue between 1861 and 1865. The images are arranged in sections with introductory text: Introduction, Rush to the Colors, Cavalry, Family Ties, Infantrymen, Gunners and The Vacant Chair. The vast majority of portraits are identified. Examples include Patton W. John of the 32nd Infantry, John Cook of the Springfield Zouave Grays, Samuel Sines of the 25th Illinois, Henry Clay Carico of the 1st Cavalry, George Wilson of the 2nd Cavalry, Newton Smith of the 14th Cavalry, Allen Fahnestock of the 86th Infantry, John McArthur of the 12th Illinois Infantry, Thomas Humphrey of the 95th Infantry and Chris Zoller of the 34th Infantry.

In “39th Regiment, Illinois Volunteer Infantry ‘The Yates Phalanx’ 1861-1865,” McAfee incudes a portrait of Minor W. Milliman of the 39th to illustrate the origins of the regiment’s uniform and to provide an account of the regiment’s history.

Four images are included in this installment, including battle flags of the 63rd New York Infantry, two images that date from the Spanish-American War and an Italian woman clothed in a dress that appears to have been adapted from the Stars and Stripes.

A hard-plate image from the Steve Sullivan Collection is a portrait of James Reed of the 17th Illinois Infantry. He suffered a wound at the Battle of Shiloh that proved mortal.