An ambrotype from the N.D. Lyons collection is a portrait of Pvt. Andrew Jackson Read of the 5th Texas Infantry.

Editor’s Desk (p. 1)

The editor announces that this issue is “chockablock full of outstanding images from south of the lie surveyed by Mssrs. Mason and Dixon,” mentions a search for any photograph of any Confederate enlisted man who participated in Pickett’s Charge, and gives thanks for all our blessings in the holiday season.

Mail Call (p. 3)

The letters to the editor includes a comment about Sgt. Gilbert Bates, praise for the all-Vermont issue, and a request for a wartime photo of J.F.J. Caldwell, author of The History of a Brigade of South Carolinians.

Passing in Review (p. 5)

A publication, Zouaves: The First and the Bravest (Thomas Publications) by Michael J. McAfee, is mentioned and three cassette tapes of Civil War era music are reviewed.

A Regiment of Rebels: Confederate images in the collection of David C. Williams (pp. 7-13)

According to the introduction of this quiz, “Grey uniforms do not a Rebel make. At least one (and perhaps more) of the soldiers on these two pages are not Confederates. Can you find the Yankee(s) in the woodpile?” What follows is seven numbered images, with answers at the bottom of the page.

Just from Dixie: A previously unpublished image of Confederate prisoners of war (pp. 16-21)

Renowned Confederate uniform authority Les Jensen evaluated an unusual group portrait of Confederate prisoners of war flanked by their Union captors. Another version of the same image has an inscription, “Taken in the streets of Chicago—Rebbs.” Other evidence indicates that the image relates to Camp Douglas, the Confederate prisoner of war camp in Chicago. Another 12 images of Confederates, seemingly unrelated to the feature photograph, are also included.

Southern Soldiers: Vignettes of Seven Southerners in the War Between the States (pp. 22-25)

Profiles include Ambrose Doss of the 19th Alabama Infantry, Eliazar Taylor of the 46th Georgia Infantry, Thomas G. Woodward of the Kentucky Irregular Cavalry, Camillo Casatti Cadmus Carr of the 1st United States Cavalry, Isaac J. Howlett of the 48th Tennessee Infantry and Paul Adolphe LeBleu and Joseph Camersac LeBleu of the 10th Louisiana Infantry and 7th Louisiana Cavalry. Each profile is illustrated with a portrait of the soldier.

Jeff. Davis and the South!: Commentary on an unknown Mississippi photographer by Lawrence T. Jones III (pp. 26-29)

Five images of soldiers all posed with a distinctive sign upon which is written “Jeff. Davis and the South!” is the subject of this exploration that addresses the possible location of the unknown photographer and the use of props.

Captain Bob’s Caveat Emptorium (p. 31)

The Captain is at it again! This time, he shares another modern portrait of a pair of re-enactors taken by photographer Claude Levet.

Two portraits are featured, an unknown soldier from the 53rd Virginia Infantry and Col. Bryan Grimes of the 4th North Carolina Infantry with Edwin A. Osborne and Surg. J.F. Shaffner.