The backdrops pictured in three images of Union soldiers highlight “exciting scenes on canvas.”

Editor’s Desk (p. 1)

The editor expresses the opinion that photographs are an important part of the historical record, congratulates North-South Trader’s Civil War on its 20th year of publication and looks forward to the annual Gettysburg Collector’s Show.

Mail Call (p. 3)

The letters to the editor includes more on fake images, a request for Georgia Confederate soldier photographs and praise for the recent Florida issue.

Cadets! More Kids in Uniform (pp. 4-8)

A survey of 22 images of youngsters wearing an array of uniforms spans the Civil War to World War I.

Gorman, Jordan and General Bartlett by H.H. Madaus (p. 9)

The author’s photo sleuthing of an image of staff officers posed with a corps flag on the steps of a brick house revealed the group to Brig. Gen. Joseph Jackson Bartlett (1834-1893).

Uncommon Soldiers: Vignettes from the War Between the States (pp. 10-15)

Seven soldiers are profiled, and they include Timothy Shaw of the 43rd U.S. Colored Infantry, Jacob Lawrence Holley and John Holley of the 58th Virginia Infantry, George W. Shepherd of Jeans’ Regiment, Missouri Confederate Cavalry, George Harlan of the 65th Ohio Infantry, and Robert Smith and John Smith of the 34th Massachusetts Infantry.

Even More Painted Canvas (pp. 16-21)

A survey of 26 images submitted by readers shows a variety of backdrops, from an old army blanket to an elaborately painted scene of Greek ruins.

Forsyth’s Scouts: A unit history by Dr. David Dixon and Dr. Orvel Criqui (pp. 22-27)

The authors begin their narrative by noting that, “With the exception of Custer’s 7th Cavalry, perhaps no single military unit in the history of the Plains Indian Wars has received the recognition and fame given to Forsyth’s Scouts,” a band of 50 frontiersmen. The history is illustrated with nine portraits, including Maj. George Alexander Forsyth (18370-1915), for whom the scouts are named.

Stragglers (pp. 28-29)

In this installment, Union cavalrymen are front and center. A survey of six images includes Dennis Moore and William E. Cisco of the 5th Ohio, Horace Hearn of the 5th Ohio, and Rufus Waldron of the 8th Michigan.

Passing in Review (pp. 30-31)

Five publications are highlighted, including This Terrible Sword (The University of Illinois Press) by Peter Cozzens, Desert Tiger (Texas Western Press) by Jerry D. Thompson, Union in Peril (University of North Carolina Press) by Howard Jones, The Civil War Years: A Day-by-Day Chronicle of the Life of a Nation (Sterling Publishing Co.) by Robert E. Denney and Warriors’ Words (Sterling Publishing Co.) by Peter G. Tsouras.

Four more portraits, all Union soldiers, featuring painted backdrops.