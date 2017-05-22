The complete issue

Vol. XV, No. 3

(32 pages)



No issues in stock

Subscribe to MI

Inside

Cover image

Private Tresvant D. Childers of the Fowler-Phelan Battery poses with a sign that leaves no doubt where his loyalties lay.

Editor’s Desk (p. 1)

The editor observes that this issue is dedicated to soldiers from Iowa, and expresses a concern that all-state issues have received little or no comment. He is considering doing away with these themed issues, but before doing so wants to hear from readers.

Mail Call (pp. 2-3)

The letters to the editor includes praise for the recent Rock Island prisoner of war camp survey and a request for members of Company C, “The Palmetto Sharpshooters,” 4th South Carolina Infantry.

Passing in Review (pp. 5-7)

Ten publications are highlighted, including Nelson A. Miles & the Twilight of the Frontier Army (University of Nebraska Press) by Robert Wooster, Saddle Soldiers: The Civil War Correspondence of General William Stokes of the 4th South Carolina Cavalry (Sandlapper Publishing Co.) by Lloyd Halliburton, Packing Iron: Gunleather of the Frontier West (Zon International Publishing) by Richard Rattenbury, Portraits of Conflict: A Photographic History of Mississippi in the Civil War (The University of Arkansas Press) by Bobby Roberts and Carl Moneyhon and more.

Michael J. Winey: Curator at the U.S. Army Military History Institute by Mark Dunkelman (pp. 9-15)

Winey, Curator of Special Collections at the Institute, was interviewed by Dunkelman, with whom he co-authored a book about the 154th New York Infantry titled The Hardtack Regiment. Winey talks about the number of images of all wars, but focuses specifically on the Institute’s significant Civil War holdings. The interview is illustrated with images from the collection.

Hawkeyes: Iowa troops in the Civil War by Barry I. Mickey and Robert Fulmer (pp. 16-30)

A survey of 43 images is divided in subsections that include Fracas at Belmont: U.S. Grant’s Debut, Battle of Pea Ridge: Lyon Avenged, Rising Stars: Iowa’s Generals, Caught in a Hornet’s Nest: the 12th Iowa, Four Years in the Saddle: Iowa’s Cavalry, The Vicksburg Campaign, Guards and Garrisons, Prisoners of War, Debacle at Marks’s Mill and Victory East and West.

Stragglers (p. 31)

Solo photos of the humorous, odd and unusual includes a single image of a sutler’s establishment.

Uniforms & History by Michael J. McAfee (p.31)

In “4th Iowa Volunteer Infantry: An Incomplete Picture,” McAfee comments on a carte de visite of a soldier identified to the 4th Iowa. The jacket worn by the man, identified as Frank Bennett, has dark trim along the front of his jacket—a highly unusual and perhaps significant style.

Sutlers’ Row (p. 32)

Back cover

An antebellum portrait of Lt. Isaac Brown of the 1st Regiment, U.S. Artillery, with an unknown female companion.