Vol. XV, No. 5

A ninth-plate daguerreotype from the Jules Martino Collection pictures an officer from the Mexican War period.

The editor reports the opening of a museum by Dr. Tom Sweeney and his wife Karen. Located next to the Wilson’s Creek Battlefield, it “houses the finest assortment of Trans-Mississippi material under one roof.”

The letters to the editor includes the identifications of a group portrait featured in the recent prisoners of war gallery, a possible identification of the September/October 1993 cover image and the identification of a uniform worn by one of the soldiers in the “Billy Reb and Johnny Yank” pictorial quiz published in the last issue.

On the Plains of Mexico: Two vignettes from the Mexican-American War of 1846 (pp. 5-6)

Abraham Schell of the 2nd Pennsylvania Regiment and Hiram Dryer of The Regiment of Mounted Rifles are profiled here, and each is illustrated with the soldier’s likeness.

Feds & Rebs: A survey of recent photographic acquisitions by our readers (pp. 7-15)

A total of 43 images across the Civil War spectrum are included, with a focus on Zouaves and Confederates.

The Rochester Union Grays: A daguerreian glimpse by John A. Graf (pp. 16-17)

A history of this antebellum militia company, which begins in 1838, is illustrated with a circa 1845 quarter-plate daguerreotype of eight members in full dress.

“Harvey:” War Dog of the 104th Ohio: A biography from the Canine Corps by Timothy Brookes (pp. 18-19)

Two views of Harvey the bull dog illustrate his profile. According to sources, his first service was with the 8th Pennsylvania Reserve Infantry. He and his owner, Daniel M. Stearns, participated in the Peninsula Campaign. Harvey was reportedly wounded. Stearns went on to serve in the 104th, and brought Harvey with him. A wartime image of Stearns is also included.

We Could Not Enjoy War Without Them: The uncommon bonds of the 6th Maine and the 5th Wisconsin by Joseph Covais (pp. 20-25)

Though the two regiments were raised 1,000 miles apart in separate states, its members formed a special relationship after they brigaded together in 1862. The text is illustrated with wartime portraits, engravings and a reunion badge.

96th Day Bombing Squadron by John Sickles (pp. 26-27)

The discovery of a World War I era photo album prompted the author to research and write a brief history of the unit. The text is illustrated with three images from the album, two of which picture bi-planes flown by members of the Squadron.

In “4th Wisconsin Volunteer Infantry, 1861,” McAfee sheds light on the gray uniform with black trim originally issued to the regiment. The 4th was later converted to a cavalry regiment and given standard national blue uniforms.

Four publications are highlighted, including Maine to the Wilderness: The Civil War Letters of Pvt. William Lamson, 20th Maine Infantry (Publisher’s Press) edited by Roderick Engert, Chancellorsville 1863: The Souls of the Brave (Alfred Knopf) by Ernest Furguson, Civil War Prisons & Escapes (Sterling Publishing) by Robert E. Denney and North Carolina Troops 1861-1865: A Roster, Vol. XIII, 53rd-56th Regiments (North Carolina Division of Archives and History) by Weymouth T. Jordan Jr.

Four hard plate images of Zouaves.