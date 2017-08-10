The complete issue

Vol. XVII, No. 3

(40 pages)



Inside

Cover image

A cabinet card from the Marion Pliner Collection at the U.S. Army Military History Institute pictures trumpeter Ellis Pugh of Philadelphia’s 1st City Troop.

Editor’s Desk (p. 3)

introduces two new departments, The Auction Block and Light and Shadow.

Mail Call (p. 5)

Letters include comments about “Midwestern Masterpieces” and other stories, including a note from a woman who lived in the same house as one of the Confederates pictured in the recent “Uncommon Soldiers” gallery.

Passing in Review (pp. 6-7)

Six publications are mentioned, including Battle Flags of Texans in the Confederacy (Eakin Press) by Alan K. Sumrall, Partners in Command: The Relationships Between Leaders in the Civil War (The Free Press) by Joseph T. Glatthaar, Rebel Private: Front and Rear (Dutton), by William Fletcher, Remember Fontenoy! The 69th New York and the Irish Brigade in the Civil War (Longstreet House) by Joseph G. Bilby and more.

Light and Shadow (p. 8)

“What’s the best way to copy my collection so I can send some prints to MI?” and two other questions are answered in this inaugural department.

Piedmont Battle Shirts: Militia Uniforms of Central Virginia, 1859-1863 by Rusty Hicks and Adam Scher (pp. 9-15)

A selection of 17 images picture soldiers from the Lynchburg, Va., clad in battle shirts. Identified soldiers include Silas Booth, Christopher Baker Clark, Edward Sanford Gregory, William James Bowling, William Henry Taylor, Stephen Stewart, Marion Seay and Thomas B. Horton of the 11th Infantry, James Henry Woodson of the 2nd Virginia Cavalry, Jones McCanna of the Lynchburg Artillery, Andrew Jackson Lawson of the 21st Infantry, and Murray F. Taylor and Richard H.T. Adams of the staff of Gen. A.P. Hill.

All the Lofty Instruments of War: An album of Musician Images from the Civil War (pp. 16-19)

A total of 14 images of drummers and horn players are featured. Identified musicians include Solomon Foster, Jonathan Wilson and John Pittwood of the 1st Michigan Engineers & Mechanics Regiment, Robert Crossley, John Fitzgerald of the 6th Michigan Cavalry and Lewis Wentz.

Military Airs & Graces: A photographic essay on regular, militia & national guard musicians, 1860-1919 by Anthony Gero (pp. 21-26)

A total of 16 images explore the variety of uniforms and instruments over this 60-year period. Images include Union soldier Frederick L. Wood of the 11th New York Cavalry, Buglers of the 1st Vermont Infantry from 1898, a U.S. navy band circa 1902-1910, the Trumpet, Fife & Drum Corps of the 30th Infantry, circa 1902-1910.

Bugler of the 1st Minnesota: The life of Ernst Meyer by Roger Norland (pp. 27,37)

German-born Meyer (1827-1896) suffered the loss of his bugle when it was shot from his hands during the First Battle of Bull Run.

Uniforms & History by Michael J. McAfee (pp. 28-29)

In “Musicians of the Tenth Legion,56th regt., New York Volunteers,” McAfee explores the band of the regiment and its distinctive uniform. Two unidentified musicians illustrate the text.

A Fond Farewell: The last ride of Chenoweth’s Partisan Rangers by John Sickles (pp. 30-32)

A history of exiled Kentuckians commanded by Col. James Q. Chenoweth details their services from mid-1864 into 1865. The text is illustrated with portraits of Chenoweth and his nemesis, Union Gen. Edward McCook.

The Auction Block (p.33)

Inaugural department features latest auction news.

Name That Nationality! (pp. 34-35)

A quiz includes multiple choice questions for seven military portraits.

Captain Bob’s Caveat Emptorium (p.37)

In this column, the wily Captain attempts to sell us a navy officer wearing a special medal to commemorate the sinking of the Merrymac. But buyer beware! The subject is actually a Civil War era policeman.

Sutlers’ Row (pp. 38-40)

Back cover

A circa 1855 daguerreotype from the Norman Bellows Collection pictures an unknown fifer in Company A, 50th New York State Militia.