

An albumen print, from General Sweeney’s Museum in Republic, Mo., pictures Capt. Emmitt MacDonald of the St. Louis Battery, Missouri State Guard, in 1861.

Editor’s Desk (p. 3)

In this, our 100th issue, the editor responds to a question about how many cartes de visite were produced during the Civil War. The estimate: 17.5 million. To date, Military Images has published 6,168 images, and at this rate could publish the magazine for another 9,383 years—only 56,298 more issues to go! The text is illustrated with an Indiana soldier who has his regimental number, 100, sewn to his uniform coat.

Mail Call (p. 5)

Letters include praise for the magazine on its 100th issue.

Light and Shadow (p. 7)

The subject of this column is how to copy daguerreotypes.

Dating the Regulars: An Essay on Antebellum Images by Dr. Charles Cureton and Dr. Bill Schultz (pp. 8-11)

A selection of 5 images illustrates a collection of tips and other insider knowledge that may be used to identify pre-Civil War military portraits. Two images are identified, William Root of the 5th U.S. Infantry and Dabney Maury of the Mounted Rifles.

“Sorrow Hangs as a Shroud:” The Irish Brigade at Fredericksburg by Joseph G. Bilby (pp. 12-15)

A brief history of this celebrated brigade is illustrated by seven of its members: Brig. Gen. Thomas Meagher, Col. Robert Nugent, Maj. James Cavanaugh and Capt. John Donovan of the 69th New York Infantry, Capt. John Dwyer of the 63rd New York Infantry and Col. Richard Byrnes of the 28th Massachusetts Infantry.

One Yank, One Reb by Thomas P. Lowry, M.D., and Greg Mast (pp. 16-17)

Vignettes of two soldiers, Michael Lowry of the 10th Pennsylvania Reserves and Nelson Monroe Sherrill of the 1st North Carolina Infantry.

Confederate Studio Portraits by Gettysburg Photographers by William Frassanito (pp. 18-19)

This adaptation of the author’s new book, Early Photography at Gettysburg, is illustrated with portraits of two surgeons, Frank Patterson of Barksdale’s Mississippi Brigade and John Hayes of the 26th Alabama Infantry.

Military Imagery: An album of Feds, Rebs, Doughboys & Continentals contributed by our readers for the 100th issue of the magazine (pp. 20-33)

A total of 49 portraits spanning 75 years of American military history are featured. All branches of the military, and both men and women, are represented.

Uniforms & History by Michael J. McAfee (pp. 34-36)

In “Irregular Regulars,” McAfee explores the diversity of uniform styles. Eleven images illustrate the text, including generals Winfield Scott and John Dix, P. Delmedge of the 4th U.S. Artillery and Ahrens of Battery A, 2nd U.S. Artillery.

A lone image of a sailor in his summer whites.

Latest auction news.

