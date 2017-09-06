  • flickr
Help Us Find the Next Shelby Foote or Ed Bearss

Posted by :MI Editor On : September 6, 2017
Category: Military Images

Do you know a boy or girl who is interested in Civil War history? Is he or she a budding collector? If so, we’d like to encourage their pursuits with a free subscription to Military Images magazine.

Subscriber and contributor Kevin Canberg has generously donated five 1-year subscriptions for this purpose. We’d like you to help us find worthy students between the ages of 13 and 17 to receive them.

Here’s how to nominate a young historian.

Simply send an email to miyounghistorians@gmail.com with his or her name, age and a brief explanation as to why they would benefit from a subscription. Our nominations panel will review the submissions and select five winners.

Nominations are due by November 1, 2017.

Help Military Images make history come alive for boys and girls!

