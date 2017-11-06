Results of Our 2017 Young Historians Initiative

Our 2017 Young Historians Initiative has ended with the recognition of six students, selected from a group of nominees across the country. Each will receive a formal notification letter and an enamel MI pin, and their 1-year subscriptions will begin with the next issue:

of Jacksonville, Fla., told his father that he felt the battlefield of Gettysburg, noting it was eerily quiet and heavy. Ryan Walker of Santa Anna, Texas, spends countless hours poring over Civil War books. The mission of the Young Historians Initiative, the first in the history of Military Images, is to encourage boys and girls to study Civil War history. The funds for the initiative were made available through the generosity of subscriber and contributor Kevin Canberg, to whom we are grateful.