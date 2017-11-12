Young Historians Receive Notification (and the MI Pin!)

In tomorrow’s mail, we’ll send out formal notification to the first six winners in our Young Historians program. Each package contains an announcement letter and the coveted MI pin! The letter says it all:

On behalf of the team at Military Images magazine, I offer my hearty congratulations on your selection as one of our Young Historians. As a result, you will receive a complimentary 1-year subscription to our magazine. Please accept the enclosed pin as a token of our appreciation.

You were selected as a Young Historian because your Civil War story inspired us! A big thanks to [NAME OF PERSON], who nominated you for this honor.

Your first issue will be mailed early next month. If you would like to receive the digital edition, please send your email address to militaryimages@gmail.com.

Our Young Historians program is part of an ongoing effort to educate and raise awareness about the Civil War. The program is funded by the generosity of Kevin Canberg, a longtime subscriber and contributor.

We sincerely hope that the stories you read and the images you view will deepen your appreciation of this landmark event in the history of our country. We also hope the magazine encourages you to learn more about the Civil War and American history.