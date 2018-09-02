The 30th Annual Daguerreian Society Benefit Auction

The Daguerreian Society is honored to offer THE CIVIL WAR GENERALS CARTE DE VISITE COLLECTION OF ROSECRANS BALDWIN in its entirety. This collection represents 165 Generals from the Union and Confederate sides plus a few notables like William Quantrill and John Wilkes Booth. Rosecrans (aka Crans) is a direct descendant of General Winfield Scott Hancock, and a more distant descendant of General William S. Rosecrans, both well-known Union Generals in the Civil War. For the fascinating story of how Crans became a collector, click here.

TO BID ON THE ROSENCRANS BALDWIN COLLECTION OF CIVIL WAR GENERALS: https://www.daguerre.org/page/2018BenefitAuction