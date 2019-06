Representative Mexican War era portraits of West Pointers, Regulars and volunteers from the Dr. William Schultz include future President Franklin Pierce and career military men who went on to become generals during the Civil War, including the Union’s Richard Delafield, George H. Gordon, William A. Nichols, Charles F. Smith, George H. Thomas, and Confederates Dabney H. Maury and John S. Williams. Learn more about this story and others with our finding aid.