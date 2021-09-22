Green-Wood Cemetery

A final resting place for more than 5,000 Union and Confederate veterans in Brooklyn, N.Y., the cemetery is also distinguished as one of the earliest burial grounds in the rural cemetery movement of the early 19th century. A selection of images of Civil War soldiers interred in the historic cemetery is included here.

Story by Jeffrey I. Richman, with images courtesy of The Green-Wood Historic Fund Collections

This story is part of our Autumn 2021 issue. Check out the full contents and learn how to purchase a copy or subscribe in our finding aid.