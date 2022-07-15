The search for portrait photographs of specific Civil War veterans can be challenging and time-consuming—and incredibly rewarding when you look upon the face of the person you’ve been seeking.

Military Images might be able to help you in your quest. We are building a database of all the identified U.S. and C.S. soldiers, sailors and other participants that have appeared in the magazine since our founding in 1979.

Each entry in the database includes five major categories of information:

Individual’s name

State, unit and branch of service

Issue and page number of Military Images (and a link to the archived version on jstor.org)

Image format and information about the photographer

Relevant notes

As of this writing, 1979 and from 2014 to the latest issue are available to search. Over time, we will be adding the issues from 1980 to 2013. In the meantime, please refer to the Military Images Index created by the Civil War Museum in Kenosha, Wis. This page has documented identified soldiers and sailors that have appeared in the magazine from 1979-2014.

The database is a public service for collectors, researchers, genealogists and others interested in Civil War portrait photography. Visit the database. We encourage your feedback.