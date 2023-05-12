A New Limited Edition Book

This week I met at a local coffee shop with the printer to review proof pages for a forthcoming book by Brian Boeve, America’s Defining Moment: Civil War Portraits from the Collections of Brian C. Boeve and Friends. I am overjoyed with the superb quality and high production values, as you’ll see in the photos here. It will be a museum caliber heirloom coffee table book, hard bound with dust jacket. I could not be more pleased!

Details:

8.5 x 11 inches

Hardbound with dust jacket

270 pages

High quality paper and full color printing

Limited edition: 200 copies

Designed and printed by Military Images

Copies and will be available at the Gettysburg Show next month (June 24-26, 2023). Pre-orders are available in the Military Images store.