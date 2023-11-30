I am pleased to announce our new program to provide free subscriptions for educational purposes to Civil War battlefields, historic sites, museums, and other organizations across the U.S.

The program began a few years ago with 10 sites, including Gettysburg and Vicksburg. We’ve expanded to include 50 locations today. We’re always looking to add more!

I need your help to fund this educational program. Your donation in any amount will help pay the annual cost of $24.95 per subscription. Visit our GoFundMe page to donate.

When the program was established, I reached out to longtime loyal subscribers for help. One of the first to step forward, Kenneth J. Bertholf Jr., had a true passion for Civil War history and collected artifacts related to the conflict. He became a generous supporter of getting the magazine into the hands of National Park employees and so many others on the frontlines of history. Ken died in 2021 at age 65, leaving behind his wonderful family, two books about the history of his hometown of Blairstown, N.J., and many friends.

Among those in attendance Ken’s memorial service were his friends Paul Denver and Don Carter. Paul shared this anecdote: “The latest issue of Military Images was prominently displayed next to pictures of his beloved collection. After his funeral, Don Carter and myself were speaking to his wife Bonnie who told us that she put that same issue in his casket for his journey home.”

This story will stay with me forever. It is fitting to remember Ken’s passion for collecting, his love of history, and his generous and kind nature by naming this program for him: The Kenneth J. Bertholf Jr. Civil War History Education Program.

I encourage you to help educate and raise awareness about the Civil War by giving to this worthy cause.

Thank you for your time and consideration.

Program recipients: