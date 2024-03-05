I am delighted to announce the debut of a new column: Women of War. It explores the life and service of women who served on the battlefield and homefront with patriotism and dedication equal to their male counterparts.

Taking on this mission is Melissa A. Winn. I’m thrilled to welcome her as a Senior Editor. Many of you are sure to recognize Melissa’s name from her career as a photographer and writer for Civil War Times, America’s Civil War, American History, and other publications. Nowadays, Melissa serves as the marketing manager for American Battlefield Trust, which does so much to preserve hallowed ground across the country. You might not know that Melissa collects Civil War photographs and ephemera with an emphasis on Dead Letter Office images and Maj. Gen. John A. Rawlins. Her passion for the Civil War and photography fuels her writing and research.

Melissa’s inaugural column features a woman who looms large in the telling of the Civil War: Marie “French Mary” Tepe, the vivandière of the 27th and 114th Pennsylvania infantries. Winn observes, “While 19th century social conventions constrained many American women to the homefront or hospitals during the Civil War, French immigrant Marie Tepe would not be obliged. Her feisty spirit drew her to the front lines from its start.” You can read the full column, “Daughter of the Regiment,” here.

Please join me in welcoming Melissa to our team, and Women of War to MI.