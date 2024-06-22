A complete table of contents for the Summer 2024 issue of Military Images magazine, and information about how to purchase single issues and subscriptions.

Vol. XLIII, No. 3

(80 pages)

Inside

Cover

An ambrotype of Confederate Brig. Gen. Evander M. Law and his military family from the Craig and Carol Wofford Collection.

Table of Contents (p. 1)

Editor’s Desk (p. 2)

Thoughts on the demise of Civil War Times, and introducing Phil Spaugy’s new column, Of Arms and Men: At the intersection of photography and ordnance technology.

Mail Call (pp. 3-4)

Feedback includes the identification of a militiaman and a query about the actual number of Maryland Confederates.

Military Anthropologist (p. 4)

USCT Troops Commissioned and Enlisted during the Civil War, as reported in the 1866 Report of the Provost Marshal General by James B. Fry.

Passing in Review (p. 6)

Book review of Voices of the Army of the Potomac: Personal Reminiscences of Union Veterans (Casemate Publishers) by Vincent L. Burns.

Photo Sleuth by Kurt Luther (pp. 8-11)

The photographer behind the iconic photograph of the USCT drummer boy is identified after previously unknown portraits surface: Oscar F. Douglas.

Antebellum Warriors (p. 12)

Marcus Aurelius Root, renowned Philadelphia photographer, created this portrait of a U.S. Army officer. His name is currently lost in time.

Most Hallowed Ground (p. 14)

In late 1861, the results of the Civil War looked bad for the Union. Then U.S. Navy Capt. Charles Wilkes captured two Confederate enjoys on the way to Europe.

The Honored Few (p. 16)

1st Lt. William R. Parnell of the 1st U.S. Cavalry received the Medal of Honor for rescuing a fellow trooper at White Bird Canyon in Idaho Territory in 1877.

The Citizenry by Elizabeth A. Topping (p. 18)

Ellie Page and Grace Hilton participated in the U.S. Sanitary Commission’s 1864 Albany Army Relief Bazaar to raise money to support Civil War Union soldiers.

Of Arms and Men by Phil Spaugy (pp. 21-22)

An image of a 4th Ohio cavalryman posed with Colt Army Model 1860 percussion six-shot revolvers and a Model 1859 Sharps percussion carbine with leather sling.

The Little Gamecock by Ronald S. Coddington, with images and artifacts from the Craig and Carol Wofford Collection (pp. 24-36)

The origin story and rise of Evander McIver Law, the Confederate brigadier general who led the assault on Little Round Top during the Battle of Gettysburg.

Three Confederate Prisoners at Gettysburg by Paul Russinoff (pp. 38-42)

A new theory explores the possibility that the three Confederate prisoners who posed for a photo at Gettysburg were nurses who signed the Oath of Allegiance.

Captured Freedom by Steve Procko (pp. 44–51)

An image of escaped Union prisoners and two guides who assisted them along the way has been reproduced and misidentified. Here’s the origin story of the photo.

“Very Affectionately Yours for Our Country” by Jack Hurov (pp. 55-59)

Hospital Steward Nathaniel Bryant Colman of the 17th Maine Infantry cared for wounded soldiers at the Battle of Gettysburg. He went on to be assistant surgeon.

Advocate for Confederate Burials at Arlington: Will Anderson traded West Point for Southern gray, and never surrendered by Paul Russinoff and Jim Quinlan, with images from the Elizabeth Traynor Collection (pp. 62-66)

Will Anderson, son of a U.S. Army officer killed in the Mexican War, resigned from West Point to join the Confederacy. He is buried at Arlington Cemetery.

R.I.P. CWTI: A reflection on Civil War Times magazine by William C. Davis(pp. 68-69)

William C. “Jack” Davis, the longtime editor of Civil War Times Illustrated magazine, reflects on a storied history in the wake of its demise.

Material Culture by Richard M. Milstead, PhD (pp. 70-71)

Investigating a private purchase Infantry Jacket worn by 1st Sgt. Enoch Whittemore, Jr., of the 5th Maine Infantry during the Civil War.

Women of War by Melissa A. Winn (pp. 72-73)

Though Cordelia Harvey served as Wisconsin’s First Lady for only 94 days, she played a key role as a caregiver for the state’s soldiers during the Civil War.

Vignette: Episodes of the Civil War by Scott Valentine (p. 74)

Irish immigrant George M. Wingrove of the 9th New York Cavalry suffered a saber cut and skull fracture during the action at Shepherdstown, Va., in August 1864.

Stragglers (pp. 76-77)

Images of a Confederate casualty at Missionary Ridge, a Union soldier wearing a cockade, a post-mortem of a child holding a photograph of soldiers, and more.

The Last Shot (p. 80)

Captain Henry Warren Smith of the U.S. Army arrested Abraham Lincoln assassination conspirators Mary Surratt and Lewis Powell in 1865.