The Winter 2025 Issue

Vol. XLIII, No. 1

(80 pages)

Inside

Cover

An ambrotype from the John Walsh Collection pictures Confederate Brig. Gen. John Buchanan Floyd just after the Battle of Fort Donelson.

Table of Contents (p. 1)

Editor’s Desk (p. 2)

A new traveling exhibit of photographs of Civil War nurses is a partnership between Military Images magazine and the Clara Barton Missing Soldiers Museum.

Mail Call (pp. 3-4)

Feedback includes notes on the JEB Stuart in Hagerstown, Md., story, a possible South Carolina Zouave image, and more.

Military Anthropologist (p. 4)

A review of 100 ambrotypes, cartes de visite, and tintypes published in Military Images reveals that tents are ubiquitous in backdrop paintings.

Passing in Review (pp. 6)

A review of Paul Frecker’s Cartomania: Photography & Celebrity in the Nineteenth Century (September Publishing).

Photo Sleuth by Kurt Luther (pp. 8-9)

Identifying a portrait of Civil War officer Charles Trowbridge of the 33rd USCT results in connections to photographer Eliza Balch and nurse Susie King Taylor.

Antebellum Warriors (p. 10)

A U.S. sailor dressed in a cap with a star on the front and a blue bib on his jacket with 1852-pattern buttons.

Most Hallowed Ground (p. 12)

Civil War Union Maj. Gen. James Brewerton Ricketts and his wife, Fanny, are buried in Arlington National Cemetery.

The Honored Few (p. 14)

Captain George N. Bliss of the 1st Rhode Island Cavalry received the Medal of Honor for charging the enemy without support near Waynesboro, Va., on Sept. 28, 1864.

The Citizenry by Elizabeth A. Topping (p. 16)

During the Civil War years, the plight of soldiers with disabilities are often highlighted. Yet there were also women who had to cope with disfigurements.

Of Arms and Men by Phil Spaugy (pp. 18-20)

Images of howitzers of the 5th Ohio Cavalry are named for the wives of two of the regiment’s officers. The guns played a part in William T. Sherman’s 1864 March to the Sea.

Donelson: Early turning point of the Civil War by John Walsh (pp. 22-39)

The triumph by U.S. forces at Fort Donelson in early February 1862 dramatically turned the tide of the Civil War, then in its first year, and Ulysses S. Grant rose to prominence.

One Vacant Chair: Photographs of a Michigan family remind us of loss and sacrifice by Paul Russinoff (pp. 40-49)

Photos of a Michigan family lost their father and husband, William H. Black of the 5th Michigan Cavalry, to disease during the Civil War.

Man-of-War Men: A gallery of naval photographic portraits by Ron Field(pp. 50-56)

Representative images from the author’s collection include Union sailors from the Brown Water Navy and the coastal blockade forces.

Material Culture by Jack Hurov (pp. 58-60)

Civil War portrait photos reveal that soldiers fastened buttons on both the right and left sides, unlike today, where men’s fashion is only on the right side.

Women of War by Melissa A. Wynn (pp. 62-63)

Virginia native and Southern spy “Belle” Boyd, arrested multiple times by federal authorities, provided military intelligence to the Confederate Army.

Behind the Backdrop by Ronald S. Coddington (pp. 66-67)

A look at the military-landscape painted backdrop of Washington, D.C., photographer John Wallen Holyland.

Vignette by Scott Valentine (p. 70)

During the Battle of Plum Point Bend in May 1862, the crew of Union Mortar Boat No. 16 and its commander, Thomas B. Gregory, distinguished themselves under fire.

Stragglers (p. 74-77)

Unique Civil War photographs include a soldier pictured in a clock pendulum bob, a Confederate soldier picture with a portrait of another soldier, and more.

The Last Shot (p. 80)

Explore the story behind Joseph W. Turner’s “The Assassin’s Vision,” inspired by John Wilkes Booth, Abraham Lincoln, and a 19th-century photo collage.