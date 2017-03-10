Though the particulars of the story behind this photograph are currently lost to history, the soldier surrounded by his comrades was undoubtedly the central figure. Resting his hands on the barrel of a Model 1855 musket, he sports a small pistol tucked into his belt. It appears to be a Colt Model 1849, which is more commonly seen it early war images. He also carries a knapsack that could have state issue or private purchase, such as a Short’s patent, as indicated by the buckle on the cross strap. The soldiers around him wear standard four-button sack coats, fatigue blouses, sky blue trousers and caps common to infantrymen. Two men don private purchase caps, and three wear leggings.

