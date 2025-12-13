Adams County Library Joins the Military Images Education Program

Delighted to share exciting news from the Military Images community: Adams County Library has become the 58th participant in our Civil War History Education Program, thanks to the generosity and enthusiasm of Michele Behan.

Huzzah!

Michele, an avid image collector with a deep passion for research, documentation, and sharing knowledge, has long been an outstanding member of the collecting community. Her commitment to supporting public history—and the historians, librarians, archivists, educators, and frontline interpreters who sustain it—is inspiring. Her sponsorship enables Adams County Library to receive complimentary subscriptions to Military Images, ensuring that patrons and staff have access to high-quality visual resources that illuminate the people and stories of the Civil War.

You can see and learn about one of Michele’s images—a unique view by Mathew Brady of an injured officer and another officer—in the Stragglers section of our Winter 2026 issue.

About Adams County Library

Located in the heart of historic Pennsylvania, Adams County Library has long been a resource for researchers exploring the region’s rich Civil War heritage. We’re honored to welcome them into the program and look forward to supporting their mission of preserving and sharing history.

About the MI Education Program

The Kenneth J. Bertholf Jr. Civil War History Education Program was created to provide access to Military Images content for institutions and individuals connected to Civil War history. These include museums, libraries, battlefield staff, tour guides, educators, and independent scholars. Each subscription puts trustworthy visual scholarship in the hands of those who interpret the past for the public today.

This work is possible entirely through the generosity of our subscribers and other supporters. If you would like to help expand access and bring more institutions into the program, please consider making a contribution.