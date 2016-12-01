Rss

Women on the Home Front: Their Essential Roles During the Civil War

December 1, 2016
Author Juanita Leisch Jensen states, “We have grown accustomed to seeing photographs of soldiers in military publications. Therefore, the presence of females may seem incongruous. It is not.” She adds, “The war presented women with opportunities to support the soldiers and military organizations. Just as the presence of females in these photographs is obvious to us today, their wartime efforts were obvious to soldiers fighting in the Civil War.”

