New Senior Editors

Pleased to announce that Military Images is expanding its list of Senior Editors to include two outstanding members of the collecting community: Rich Jahn and Kevin Canberg. Both have been wonderful supporters of our mission to showcase, interpret and preserve Civil War soldier and sailor photographs. Please join me in congratulating them.

Rich Jahn is a longtime collector of Civil War portrait photography. An army veteran and Rutgers University graduate, he got his start during the Civil War centennial and later focused on Union and Confederate buckles before embracing ambrotypes and tintypes. A model citizen in the collecting community, Rich is well known to many in the hobby from his appearances at Civil War shows. Rich’s images have been featured in the Time Life Civil War series and in numerous issues of MI, including Volume 1, Number 1, and a gallery of representatives images in the Autumn 2017 issue. He has also served for many years as treasurer of his local Civil War Round Table. The father of two grown children, Rich is retired from 3M and lives with his wife Dianne in Paramus, N.J.

Kevin Canberg, an avid collector of American historic photography, has been both researching and writing about early photography’s role during the Civil War era since his time as a journalism student at Loyola University Maryland. Images from his collection have been featured in numerous books and magazines, and he has placed historic photographs in major public collections and museums, including the Library of Congress. Kevin is a regular contributor of both photographs and articles to MI, including a featured gallery in the Fall 2018 issue. His Civil War-focused writing has also been published in periodicals including the Baltimore Sun. Kevin earned his JD from Pace University School of Law and makes his living as a legal risk management executive for a large financial services company. He shares a passion for early American images, art, and artifacts with his wife, Sarah, and daughter, Darcy.