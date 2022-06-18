Military Images Wins AHF Award

Congratulations to Paul Russinoff for winning an award of excellence in the prestigious Army Historical Foundation Distinguished Writing Awards. The annual competition honors books and articles published in 2021.

Paul won the top award in the Journals and Magazine category for “A Savior of the Capitol,” the cover story in our Spring 2021 issue. Paul tells the story of Benjamin Franklin Watson, a New Hampshire native who settled in Lowell, Mass., before the war. He served in the 6th Massachusetts Infantry when the regiment received orders to report to Washington, D.C., during the days following the rebel attack on Fort Sumter. Paul details Watson’s rise from a respected leader in Lowell to his leadership of the regiment as it journeyed through hostile mobs in Baltimore to sleeping in the U.S. Capitol and beyond. The story is illustrated with portraits of Watson and others. The honor includes a plaque and $250 cash award.

Another Military Images story was a finalist. Patrick Naughton’s “Case Number 16: A respected Delaware lieutenant’s experience offers insights into how commanders can treat honor and pride,” also appeared in our Spring 2021 issue.

Read the official press release.

Congratulations!