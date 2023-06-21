Finding Aid: Summer 2023

A complete table of contents for the Summer 2023 issue of Military Images magazine, and information about how to purchase single issues and subscriptions.

Vol. XLI, No. 3

(80 pages)

Inside

Cover image

A stereo card from the Wisconsin Historical Society pictures three Confederate prisoners at Gettysburg taken in July 1863 by Mathew Brady’s photographers.

Table of Contents (p. 1)

Editor’s Desk (p. 2)

Reflections on the value of curation is tied to a new book, America’s Defining Moment: Civil War Portraits from the Collections of Brian C. Boeve and Friends.

Mail Call (pp. 3-4)

Feedback includes praise for the “Jeff. Davis and the South!” Story in the last issue, identifying a field grade Iowa officer, and more.

Military Anthropologist (p. 4)

Today, we refer to the small paper prints that became all the rage during the Civil War as cartes de visite. Back then, Americans called them card photographs.

Passing in Review (pp. 6)

A review of Gettysburg’s Love Lost Story: The Ill-Fated Romance of General John Reynolds and Kate Hewitt by Jeffrey J. Harding.

Photo Sleuth by Kurt Luther (pp. 8-10)

Introducing Backdrop Explorer, a new Civil War Photo Sleuth feature that uses artificial intelligence to identify backgrounds.

Antebellum Warriors by Dr. Charles H. Cureton (pp. 12-13)

A portrait of a Marine is dated between 1856-1859 by investigating the details of his uniform and considering its photographic format.

Most Hallowed Ground (p. 14)

William A. MacNulty, 10th New York Infantry, suffered a wound and arm amputation at Fredericksburg in 1862. He is buried in Arlington National Cemetery.

The Honored Few (p. 16)

Julius H. Stahel, brigadier general and division commander, received the Medal of Honor for gallantry at the Battle of Piedmont in June 1864.

The Citizenry (p. 18)

A carte de visite of Martha Naomi Wilcox is inscribed by her to her father, John F. Wilcox, who went off to war in the ranks of the 116th New York Infantry.

Fakes, Forgeries and Frauds by Perry M. Frohne(p. 20)

One seller of fake cartes de visite made $7,406.19 during the first four months of 2023. This is a cautionary tale and reminder for collectors to be vigilant.

Three Confederate Prisoners at Gettysburg: Exploring the vast void of an iconic photograph by Paul Bolcik (pp. 23-31)

It is one of the most recognizable—and mysterious—photographs of the Civil War. A fresh look at this July 1863 image reveals what we know, and what we don’t.

A Place of Pilgrimage for the Nation: A photographic tour through Gettysburg’s Soldiers’ National Cemetery by Charles T. Joyce (pp. 32-51)

This 21-stop tour is designed for visitors to Gettysburg who seek to learn more about the Union soldiers who fought, died, and were buried there.

Relics From the Raising of the Flag at Sumter, 1865 by Ronald S. Coddington, featuring an artifact from the Glen Hayes Collection (pp. 54-56)

A display mounted to cardboard preserves remnants of leaves and flora from the 1865 flag raising ceremony over Fort Sumter, and two related cartes de visite.

Reunion Magic Brings Together Daguerreotypes of a Philadelphia Militia Officer by George S. Whiteley IV. (pp. 58-61)

A trio of portraits taken minutes apart by master photographer Marcus Aurelius Root of Philadelphia are reunited 175 years later. Here’s the story.

A Story Hidden Beneath a Beard by Marcy E. Zimmer (pp. 62-65)

Severely wounded in the face at the Battle of Dallas, Ga., in 1864, Maj. Ephraim C. Dawes of the 53rd Ohio Infantry, he survived reconstructive surgery.

Material Culture by Ron Field (pp. 66-68)

B.F. Edmands designed a unique hat to protect soldiers from the elements. It, like other early war experimental headgear, did not catch on with the troops.

Behind the Backdrop by Adam Ochs Fleischer (p. 70)

Artificial Intelligence is already changing the world in myriad ways in its infancy. This includes identifying backdrops in Civil War photographs.

Stragglers (pp. 72-74)

Portraits include a Confederate lieutenant by Charles R. Rees and Capt. Warren Griffith of the 7th Virginia and 1st Maryland cavalries.

Vignette: Episodes of the Civil War by Scott Valentine (p. 76)

Thomas S. Thorp of the 23rd New York National Guard served in the Gettysburg Campaign. The experience left him emotionally scarred and ended in suicide.

The Last Shot (p. 80)

An 1899 view of the Vicksburg battlefield by photographer John C. Coovert pictures a man making a cash deal for relics gathered by local kids.