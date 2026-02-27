Tour Arlington National Cemetery’s Civil War History on Saturday, March 7, 2026, at 1 P.M.

Join us for a free tour of key Civil War sections at Arlington National Cemetery on Saturday, March 9, 2024, rain or shine. We’ll meet at the Visitor Center entrance at 1 p.m. for a 2.5-hour walking tour of Sections 1 and 2, and around Arlington House, The Robert E. Lee Memorial.

Leading our tour is Jim Garrett, senior guide and trainer for Unscripted Tours. Jim led us on a Lincoln assassination tour last year, and two years ago, different sections of Arlington.

If you are in town for the D.C. Antique Photo, Postcard & Civil War Show (Sunday, March 8), in the D.C. area, or plan on visiting the city, join us! For you show-goers, we’ll finish the tour with plenty of time for you to grab dinner and visit dealer rooms the evening before the show.

From our guide, Jim: “Plan on 2 1/2 miles of walking. We’ll see lots of unexpected sites. Our Arlington tour is rated by Viator as one of the top 20 tours (of all kinds of tours, food, white water, ghost, etc.) in America!”

For more information and questions, please contact Ron Coddington at militaryimages@gmail.com, Facebook message or text/voice at 703-568-1616.

Hope you can join us! I look forward to seeing you in person on the hallowed grounds of Arlington National Cemetery.

—Ronald S. Coddington, Editor and Publisher

Photo credits: Library of Congress, National Portrait Gallery