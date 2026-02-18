Civil War Nurses Exhibit Opens at Carnegie Free Library

On February 14, 2026, the traveling exhibit Faces of Civil War Nurses opened to a warm welcome at the Andrew Carnegie Free Library & Music Hall in Carnegie, Pa., just outside Pittsburgh.

Presented in partnership by Military Images and the National Museum of Civil War Medicine, the exhibit features 20 life-size portraits of women who served as nurses during the Civil War—bringing viewers face-to-face with the caregivers who tended the wounded and dying in hospitals, camps, and on the battlefield.

The Carnegie installation marks the second stop for the exhibition following its premiere at the Clara Barton Missing Soldiers Office in Washington, D.C.

Andrew Carnegie Free Library & Music Hall .

A Record-Setting Opening

The Valentine’s Day opening program exceeded expectations in every way.

According to program coordinator Jon-Erik Gilot, the event set an attendance record for the library’s long-running Second Saturday Civil War Series, which began in 2014.

Coddington, left, with Jon-Erik Gilot.

The audience reflected the library’s broad educational mission. While many were Civil War enthusiasts, others came simply out of curiosity and a love of lifelong learning. Despite limited parking and a busy weekend, the room filled quickly, and late arrivals continued to stream in after the program began.

Bringing the Nurses to Life

The opening presentation explored the stories behind the images and the larger effort to identify, research, and interpret the visual record of Civil War nurses. The strong turnout—and the many thoughtful comments afterward—underscored the growing public interest in the human side of Civil War photography.

As Gilot noted, the program “set a high bar not just for attendance, but for content and quality,” and the enthusiastic response highlighted the power of portrait photography to connect modern audiences with the past.

Continuing the Journey

Faces of Civil War Nurses continues its run in Carnegie through May 9, offering visitors a rare opportunity to encounter these women at full scale and learn about their service and sacrifice.

The success of the opening affirms the exhibit’s mission: to honor the caregivers of the Civil War and to share their stories with communities across the country.