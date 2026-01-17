A Family Genealogist Finds His Ancestor in Military Images

Every so often an email lands in my inbox that reminds me of the value of Military Images.

Last night, I heard from James Burdin, a family genealogist researching his ancestor Melville Soper, a major in the 5th Indiana Cavalry. James’ research led him to discover a carte de visite of Soper published in Military Images nearly two decades ago. Until that moment, he had never seen Soper in uniform. Surviving photographs of Soper show him only at the end of his life.

James glimpsed Soper, standing in his dress uniform, sword at his side.

This moment—when a descendant sees a Civil War ancestor—is deeply satisfying. I never tire of it.

James’ email also underscored another truth about Civil War photography: images often carry fragments of stories that still wait to be fully told. According to the original caption with the photograph, written by John Sickles and published in our March/April 2006 issue, Soper started the war as a musician in the 37th Indiana Infantry, and is pictured at the beginning of his service in the 5th as a first lieutenant. “Major Soper was captured on the Stoneman raid. Influential people tried to intercede in obtaining his freedom to no avail. Senator James Lane of Kansas called Soper a ‘noble, daring soldier,’ and General John Farnsworth concurred. He was discharged in May, 1865.”

Sickles, a meticulous and generous historian and a former senior editor, is no longer with us. Yet John’s scholarship continues to spark discovery—sometimes decades later, sometimes in the most unexpected ways. John’s work reminds me of the importance of sharing images and stories.

This brings me to a call to action.

If you have letters, photographs, documents, or other items connected to Major Soper, reach out. Share them. And keep on sharing artifacts related to other soldiers, sailors and their families.