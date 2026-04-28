4 Military Images Stories Named Finalists for 2025 Army Historical Foundation Distinguished Writing Awards

Delighted to share that four stories from Military Images magazine have been named finalists for the 2025 Army Historical Foundation Distinguished Writing Awards:

“Fort Donelson: Early turning point of the Civil War,” by John Walsh

The Union victory at Fort Donelson in February 1862 reshaped the war in its first year and propelled Ulysses S. Grant to national prominence. Read.

“‘Died at Gettysburg’: No Prouder Epitaph Need Any Man Covet,” by Charles T. Joyce

A moving exploration of the life and legacy of Davids, a Philadelphia aristocrat whose sacrifice at Gettysburg resonated through family memory and history. Read.

“On Quinby’s Watch,” by Ronald S. Coddington

Colorado Lt. Ira Quinby, a Signal Corps officer at the 1864 Battle of Westport, helped direct movements that checked Price’s Raid—often called the Gettysburg of the West. Read.

“Bonds of Loyalty: Forged in Mexico, 1847 — Tested in Texas, 1864,” by Ronald S. Coddington

Two Indiana soldiers who served together in the Mexican War found themselves on opposite sides fifteen years later during the Civil War—a powerful story of divided loyalties. Read.

Presented annually by the Army Historical Foundation, the Distinguished Writing Awards recognize excellence in historical scholarship and storytelling that deepens understanding of the U.S. Army’s past.

Final scores are due from the judges on July 1, with winners to be announced shortly thereafter.

We are proud to see Military Images so strongly represented among this year’s finalists. Since 1979, our mission has been to showcase, interpret, and preserve Civil War portrait photography—pairing compelling original images with research-driven narratives that bring the past to life. These nominations reflect that commitment.

Congratulations to our authors, and our thanks to the Army Historical Foundation for this meaningful recognition.