Cover Image To Be Used in Civil War Trails Guide

The use of Civil War photographic portraits to aid in the interpretation of battlefields and other historic sites is part of the larger mission of Military Images magazine. Recently, Terry Heder, Historian/Editor of Civil War Trails. reached out to request permission to feature the image that graced the cover of our Winter 2020 issue.

It pictures two brothers in uniform, one Union and the other Confederate. Edward A. Fowlkes, a Mexican War veteran, served in the Union 12th Tennessee Cavalry. He is pictured here, seated on the left, as a first lieutenant, a rank he earned in May 1865. Next to him sits brother Gabriel, or Gabe, who served in the Confederate 11th Tennessee Infantry. You can read their story here.

Heder noted in his request, “We’re creating an updated map guide for Civil War Trails interpretive sites in Tennessee, and the guide will include narrative sections about different aspects of the war. We’d like to use the image of the Fowlkes brothers in the introductory section, “Torn in Two,” that discusses how the war divided the people of the state.”

Civil War Trails began working with communities in 1994 “to share their stories and connect visitors with small towns and big stories across a network that now spans six states. Travelers look to Trails to put them in the footsteps of the generals, soldiers, citizens, and the enslaved who found themselves in the midst of this Civil War.”

The owner of the Fowlkes brothers image, Gary Waddey, graciously gave permission to Civil War Trails.

Military Images is excited to play a role in connecting organizations and collectors to humanize history.