Preserving History, Shaping the Present at a National Military Park

At Military Images, we know that every historical photograph is more than just an image—it’s a window into the past, offering valuable insights for today’s Americans. That’s why we were honored to receive a recent request from the National Park Service to include one of our published photographs in a Cultural Landscape Report for Chickamauga and Chattanooga National Military Park’s Point Park.

The image, a rare carte de visite of a Confederate military encampment atop Lookout Mountain, was originally featured in our Autumn 2018 issue as part of a “Linns of Lookout.” Its inclusion in this report underscores the continued relevance of Civil War photography.

The owner of the image, Dr. Anthony Hodges, a lifelong collector and dedicated steward of Chickamauga and Chattanooga history, has spent more than 40 years serving the National Military Park. His passion for historical preservation is a reminder that these images are not just relics of the past—they are essential to understanding our national story.

This request is just one example of how Military Images contributes to our ongoing mission to showcase, interpret, and preserve historic photography. We are delighted to play a role in ensuring that the stories of the Civil War—and the landscapes that shaped them—remain visible and meaningful for future generations.