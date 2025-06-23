Life-Sized Tribute: New Traveling Exhibit Brings Civil War Nurses Into Focus

We are thrilled to share that the opening of Faces of Civil War Nurses at the Clara Barton Missing Soldiers Office Museum on May 24 drew an enthusiastic and engaged crowd. This unique traveling exhibition, on view through September 1, 2025, shines a light on the remarkable women who stepped beyond the boundaries of traditional life to care for soldiers during the Civil War.

The exhibit is a collaboration between the National Museum of Civil War Medicine, which operates the Clara Barton Museum, and Military Images magazine. Military Images—the only publication solely dedicated to showcasing, interpreting, and preserving Civil War portrait photography—curated this collection of life-sized images and stories. The foundation for much of this work can be found in the book Faces of Civil War Nurses, authored by Military Images editor and publisher Ronald S. Coddington and published by Johns Hopkins University Press.

The exhibit brings together powerful photographic portraits and vivid biographies that highlight the courage, compassion, and moral strength of these caregivers. The original images, once cherished as keepsakes or carried in the pockets of soldiers, now offer us rare opportunities to connect with the enduring legacy of Civil War nurses.

Visitors to the opening explored the stories of women like Helen Gilson, who defied prejudice to care for U.S. Colored Troops at City Point, Va.; “Captain” Sally Tompkins, who ran one of the South’s most efficient hospitals; and Harriet Tubman, whose fearless work as a nurse, scout, and spy contributed immeasurably to the Union cause.

Through Faces of Civil War Nurses, both the exhibit and the book invite us to look beyond the well-known figures and discover the breadth of contributions made by women from all walks of life. These portraits and narratives remind us of the sacrifices and service that helped define a nation at war—and the caregiving spirit that endures to this day.

A special thanks to David Price, Executive Director at the National Museum of Civil War Medicine; Dana Shoaf, Director of Interpretation; Melissa Winn, Director of Marketing and Communications; and Carolyn Ivanoff, author for Gettysburg Publishing, who portrayed Clara Barton at the opening.

Want to bring this exhibit to your location? Contact Ron Coddington, Editor & Publisher of Military Images magazine.