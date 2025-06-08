Faces of Freedom Exhibit Opens at Lincoln Depot Museum

Peekskill, NY — June 7, 2025

Military Images officially launched its traveling exhibit, Faces of Freedom: African American Faces of the Civil War Era, today at the historic Lincoln Depot Museum—just as a steady rain tapped against the roof of the 19th-century depot. Inside, the energy was high and the room full, as a packed house gathered to mark the opening.

Ron Coddington, editor and publisher of Military Images, delivered a wide-ranging presentation that set the stage for the exhibit. He traced the project’s development and explored the evolution of photography during the Civil War era. A “By the Numbers” section offered compelling data points, while detailed diagrams mapped the journeys of Black men from 1861 through the postwar years, culminating in the formation of the Buffalo Soldiers.

Coddington also addressed the evolution of terminology—from “Contraband” to “Freedmen” to “United States Colored Troops (USCT)”—and shared powerful, firsthand quotes from the soldiers themselves. Audience questions were both plentiful and insightful, underscoring the impact and importance of the stories on display.

Military Images extends a heartfelt thanks to Michael and Gail Bennett and all the volunteers at the Lincoln Depot Museum for their generous support and hospitality.

If you missed today’s event, don’t worry—the exhibit runs through July 12, 2025. Don’t miss your chance to experience this compelling visual and historical narrative.