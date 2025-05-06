3 Military Images Stories are Finalists in the 2025 Army Historical Foundation Distinguished Writing Awards

Delighted to announce that three stories from Military Images magazine have been named finalists for the 2025 Army Historical Foundation Distinguished Writing Awards:

“First in War, First in Blood” by Richard A. Wolfe: Union Brig. Gen. Benjamin F. Kelley is remembered for his 1861 victory and his 1865 capture by partisan rangers. Here’s what happened in between.

“Captured Freedom” by Steve Procko: An image of escaped Union prisoners and two guides who assisted them along the way has been reproduced and misidentified. Here’s the origin story of the photo.

“Back to Libby” by Ronald S. Coddington: Matt Boyd, a captain in the 73rd Indiana Infantry, surrendered at the abrupt end of Streight’s Raid, returned to Libby Prison as a guard when the building was moved to Chicago and opened as a museum.

Presented annually by the Army Historical Foundation, the Distinguished Writing Awards honor excellence in historical writing that fosters greater understanding and appreciation of the U.S. Army’s storied past. Each year, the Foundation recognizes outstanding articles and books that exemplify rigorous research, engaging storytelling, and historical significance.

I am especially proud that Military Images is represented among this year’s finalists. Since 1979, our mission has been to showcase, interpret, and preserve Civil War portrait photography, sharing original photographs and personal stories of the soldiers and sailors who served and citizens who contributed. The nominated stories reflect our mission—blending rare and compelling images with historical context.

The winners will be announced later this year. Heartfelt congratulations to our contributors, and much appreciation to the Army Historical Foundation for this meaningful recognition.