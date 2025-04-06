Free Talk About the 19th Indiana and the Iron Brigade, April 9, 2025

Live in Chicago and on Zoom | April 9, 2025 | 7:30 p.m. CST

📍 Zoom ID: 845 3227 1496 | No Passcode Required

The Iron Brigade—famed for their black Hardee hats and fierce reputation—is often remembered as Wisconsin’s pride. But the 19th Indiana Infantry was there from the beginning. On April 9, Phil Spaugy, a senior editor who writes “Of Arms and Men” for Military Images, will share the compelling story of this hard-fighting Hoosier regiment.

At Gettysburg, the 19th Indiana fought valiantly along Willoughby Run, bearing the brunt of the July 1 assault with grim tenacity. They suffered a 62% casualty rate in a single day—an astonishing toll. Five color bearers fell carrying the flag. Their colonel, Samuel J. Williams, a farmer from Indiana with Virginia roots, was wounded at Gettysburg and later killed in action at the Battle of the Wilderness.

Phil brings decades of experience to this story. A longtime member of the North South Skirmish Association, he has live-fired nearly every type of Civil War firearm. His expertise in infantry arms, uniforms, and accouterments—especially those connected to the Iron Brigade of the West—makes him one of the most sought-after voices in the field.

In addition to his work for Military Images, Phil is the Arms Columnist for The Civil War Monitor and serves as a historical consultant to the Adams County Historical Society and Civil War News. He and his wife, Amy, live in Vandalia, Ohio.

Whether you attend in person or tune in via Zoom, this is a talk you won’t want to miss.

