Military Images Connects Local Historians Writing a Book With a Civil War Era Photograph

Since its founding in 1979, Military Images magazine has played a vital role in connecting authors, historians, and researchers with compelling photographs to illustrate their work. As the only publication dedicated solely to the study and appreciation of Civil War portrait photography, Military Images has cultivated a vast network of collectors, archivists, and history enthusiasts who contribute to preserving these invaluable visual records.

The latest example of our ongoing mission involves Kingston 300, Inc., a non-profit organization preparing to publish Tales of Jones River Village: Kingston’s 300 Years, a book celebrating the tricentennial of Kingston, Massachusetts, in 2026. As part of their effort to tell the town’s rich history, Ken Brack. One of the volunteers working on the project, reached out to request permission to publish the poignant image here of two women glancing at an empty chair, which appeared in the Autumn 2023 issue of the magazine to illustrate “Symbol of Remembrance: The Vacant Chair” by Elizabeth A. Topping. The image is in Elizabeth’s collection.

“The Vacant Chair,” a poem written by Henry Stevenson Washburn following the Battle of Ball’s Bluff, Va., in October 1861, edited national attention after George F. Root pirated the song in 1862 and set the words to music. Washburn lived in Kingston at one time. According to Brack, Kingston 300, Inc. plans to publish a short story about Washburn in the forthcoming book.

Brack discovered Elizabeth’s story and photograph in our digital edition and reached out for permission, which Elizabeth granted.

Making the connection between Elizabeth and Brack is another testament to how Military Images bridges the past and present through curated photographic content.

By facilitating access to historically significant imagery, Military Images strengthens the narratives of authors and researchers, ensuring that stories of the past are not only told but visually brought to life. This latest collaboration with Kingston 300, Inc. underscores the magazine’s long-standing commitment to historical preservation and education. As Military Images approaches its 50th anniversary, it remains a trusted resource for those seeking to honor and understand America’s military history through the power of photography.