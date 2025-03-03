Faces of Freedom Exhibit Travels to the Lincoln Depot Museum

We are thrilled to announce that our traveling exhibit, Faces of Freedom, is coming to the Lincoln Depot Museum in Peekskill, N.Y. The exhibit will be on display from June 7 through July 12, 2025, offering visitors a powerful opportunity to connect with the courageous Black men who fought for freedom during the Civil War.

Established in 2019, Faces of Freedom first appeared at the Hubbard House Underground Railroad Museum in Ashtabula, Ohio. After a pause due to COVID, the exhibit resumed its travels in 2024, stopping at the Goodridge Freedom Center and Underground Railroad Museum in York, Pa., followed by Manassas National Battlefield Park. Now, we are honored to bring this exhibit to the Lincoln Depot Museum.

The Lincoln Depot Museum is a fitting location for this unique exhibit. President Abraham Lincoln traveled by rail through Peekskill on the way to his first inauguration in 1861. Two years later, Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation, an executive order that paved the way for the enlistment of Black men in the Union Army and Navy. The soldiers featured in Faces of Freedom fought for the very cause Lincoln championed—freedom and equality.

The exhibit features 37 stunning, high-quality prints of wartime portraits of Black soldiers and sailors who served in the U.S. Colored Troops (USCT) and Navy. Each portrait is paired with a compelling biographical sketch detailing their wartime experiences—some gave their lives in service of a more perfect Union, while others continued their fight for justice as Buffalo Soldiers in the West.

This special exhibit is made possible by Military Images, with assistance from the Goodridge Freedom Center and Underground Railroad Museum. Editor and Publisher Ron Coddington shares, “We are excited to bring these incredible portraits and stories to the Lincoln Depot Museum, where visitors can truly appreciate the bravery and sacrifice of these men who shaped our nation’s history.”

The images on display come from both private collectors and esteemed public institutions. We extend our deepest gratitude to the following individuals for sharing images from their collections: Jonathan Beasley, David E. Brown, Kevin Canberg, Glen Cangelosi, Ronald S. Coddington, Greg French, Thomas Harris, Ross Kelbaugh, C. Paul Loane, Steve Meadow, Ronn Palm, and Paul Russinoff.

We also thank the following institutions for their contributions:

Beinecke Rare Book and Manuscript Library, Yale University

The Lawrence T. Jones III Collection at DeGolyer Library, Southern Methodist University

Gettysburg National Military Park Museum

Kansas State Historical Society

The Liljenquist Family Collection at the Library of Congress

National Archives

West Virginia and Regional History Collection, West Virginia University Libraries

Manuscripts, Archives, and Rare Book Library, Robert W. Woodruff Library, Emory University

Don’t miss this extraordinary opportunity to experience history up close and honor these forgotten heroes. Visit the Lincoln Depot Museum in Peekskill, N.Y., and immerse yourself in the powerful stories of the Faces of Freedom.

For more details about the exhibit and museum hours, please visit https://lincolndepotmuseum.org/.