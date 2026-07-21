Help Find Images for Fort Caspar Museum’s Soldier Cemetery

An effort to find faces of soldiers is underway at Wyoming’s Fort Caspar Museum—and the Civil War collecting community may be able to help.

Over the past several years, historian and museum director Johanna Wickman has led an ambitious project to honor soldiers who died while serving in the American West. What began decades ago with eleven commemorative headstones has grown into a memorial honoring 60 soldiers whose original graves have been lost to time. A dedication with full military honors is planned for June 19, 2027.

Johanna is now preparing a book about these men and is searching for original, identified photographs.

If you own an identified image of one of the soldiers in the project database and are willing to share it, please contact Johanna.

She is also seeking:

• Original letters or other firsthand documents relating to these soldiers.

• Identified photographs of soldiers who served at Fort Caspar and survived.

• Connections with descendants of the honored soldiers and their regiments, who are invited to participate in the 2027 dedication ceremony.

Learn more about the Fort Caspar Cemetery Project, and visit the Fort Caspar Museum Association for additional information about how to support them.

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