The complete issue

Vol. XI, No. 5

(32 pages)



No issues in stock

Subscribe to MI

Inside

Cover image

A quarter-plate tintype from the Charles Manual collection pictures Union army Surg. Benjamin Rohrer and his 10-year-old daughter, Ida.

Editor’s Desk (p. 1)

The editor introduces two themes in this issue, the annual marking of St. Patrick’s Day and photographic backdrops.

Mail Call (p. 3)

Letters to the editor include praise for the recent all-North Carolina issue and more on the proposed Irish Brigade monument on the Antietam battlefield.

Passing in Review (p. 5)

Five publications are mentioned: Civil War Ladies: Fashions and Needle-Arts of the Early 1860’s (R.L. Shep), Eyewitness to War: Prints and Daguerreotypes of the Mexican War, 1846-1848 (Smithsonian Institution Press) by Martha Sandweiss, Rick Stewart and Ben Huseman, Warships of the Civil War Navies (The U.S. Naval Institute Press) by Paul H. Silverstone, Jubal Early’s Raid on Washington 1864 (The Nautical & Aviation Publishing Co.) by B.F. Cooling and Forged in Battle: The Civil War Alliance of Black Soldiers and White Officers (The Free Press) by Joseph T. Glatthaar.

Backdrops (pp. 6-10)

In the May/June 1989 issue, we examined the Benton Barracks backdrop connected to St. Louis photographer Enoch Long. This prompted a deeper and more organized look, and ultimately this survey of 17 portraits. Each soldier stands in front of an elaborately painted backdrop.

The Gabled House Mystery by Greg Mast (pp. 11-13)

The author examined about 400 images of North Carolina soldiers in preparation for his recent survey, Tar Heels! A group of those images, 21 in total, shared an uncommon painted backdrop of a scene that includes a residence with a gabled roof. What follows is a discussion of the images, seven of which are included, with the hope of someday identifying the mystery photographer.

Through Hades With His Hat Off: The strange career of A.J. Morrison by Joseph Bilby (pp. 14-15)

Andrew Jackson Morrison exhibited military ambition at an early age, and the impulse followed him from the Mexican War to Nicaragua to the Civil War. In the latter conflict, he served as colonel of two New Jersey regiments, the 26th Infantry and the 3rd Cavalry.

A Touch of Green Among the Blue: A look at the Irish in the Army of the Potomac by Jack McCormack (pp. 16-20)

This look at soldiers of Irish descent who served in the main federal army of the East is illustrated with 15 images, all but one of which is identified. They include a previously unpublished portrait of Gen. Thomas F. Meagher of the Irish Brigade with Col. Robert Nugent of the 69th New York Infantry and Capt. James McArdle of the 28th Massachusetts Infantry.

A Family Affair: Four generations in uniform by Maj. Roy Goodale (pp. 21-23)

The author traces the military history of his family. The narrative is illustrated with portraits of Greenleaf Austin Goodale of the 6th Maine Infantry, Corps d’Afrique and the regular army, West Point graduate George S. Goodale, and the author with his two children, Barbara and Roy, who serve in the military.

A Double Sacrifice by Timothy Brookes (p. 24)

The author received a gift of two unidentified Union soldier portraits from a friend. Thus began an adventure that led to the discovery of their identities, Benjamin F. and Joseph F. Orr of the 76th Ohio Infantry, and their tragic fates during the Civil War.

Private Burton Marchbanks by Michael Dan Jones (p. 25)

The life and military service of Marchbanks, who served in the 30th Texas Cavalry, is illustrated with his portrait and an image of his surviving frock coat. Wounded at the Battle of Honey Springs, Indian Territory, also known as the Battle of Elk Creek, he died of complications from the injury.

Uniforms & History by Michael J. McAfee (pp. 26-27)

In “69th Regiment, New York State Militia—‘The National Cadets’—1861,” McAfee explores the dress and regimental record of this organization. The text is illustrated with two portraits of soldiers clad in the full dress and undress uniforms worn by the regiment.

Stragglers (pp. 28-31)

A total of 14 images submitted by readers includes brothers James and John Lowe of the 13th Mississippi Infantry, an albumen print identified as the “Johnston Militia” and Confederate prisoners of war at Camp Douglas, Ill.

Sutlers’ Row (p. 32)

Back cover

Two images are pictured: A soldier from Davidson County, N.C., and an unidentified sailor.