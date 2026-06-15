A complete table of contents for the Summer 2026 issue of Military Images magazine, and information about how to purchase single issues and subscriptions.

Vol. XLIV, No. 3

(80 pages)

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Inside

Cover

A tintype of Lt. Col. William A. Throop of the 1st Michigan Infantry on horseback beneath the shade of trees.

Table of Contents (p. 1)

Editor’s Desk (p. 2)

Thoughtful planning can help collectors find future caretakers for Civil War images and artifacts while easing the burden on loved ones.

Mail Call (pp. 3-4)

Feedback includes praise from new and veteran subscribers, and corrections on a weapon identification and a death place.

Military Anthropologist (p. 4)

Data reveals how emergency militia call-ups from New York, Pennsylvania, Illinois, and Indiana reinforced Union defenses during key Civil War crises.

Passing in Review (p. 6)

Reviews of two new books: Scott Hippensteel’s Civil War Photo Forensics and the first volume of James McLean’s regimental history of The 14th New York State Militia in the Civil War.

Photo Sleuth by Kurt Luther and Bryan Cheeseboro (pp. 8-13)

The identification of three rare U.S. Colored Troops group portraits, revealing their regiments, forts, photographer, and early postwar service in Washington, D.C.

Antebellum Warriors (p. 14)

A daguerreotype by Henry Earle Insley depicts a U.S. Army captain during the Mexican War era. Uniform details offer clues, but his identity remains unknown.

Most Hallowed Ground (p. 16)

Capt. George “Van” Vanderbilt led a daring cavalry action at Bristoe Station, delaying Confederates and helping secure a Union victory.

The Honored Few by Evan Phifer (pp. 18-20)

Artilleryman Frederick W. Fout earned the Medal of Honor for rallying abandoned guns during the 1862 siege and surrender of Harpers Ferry.

The Citizenry by Elizabeth A. Topping (pp. 22-24)

General George McClellan’s wife, Nelly, embraced society life, drew criticism for limited wartime charity work, and remained devoted to him until his death.

Of Arms and Men by Phil Spaugy (pp. 26-27)

Phil investigates three Ohio soldiers, Austrian Lorenz muskets, and conflicting evidence that challenges a long-accepted identification.

Gettysburg: Echoes of Three Days in July 1863 Curated by Charles Joyce, with contributions from Rick Brown, Scott Hann, Robert May, Dale Niesen, Paul Russinoff, and Melissa Winn (pp. 29-43)

Portraits and stories reveal stories of courage, sacrifice, wounds, death, and survival across three days of the Battle of Gettysburg.

War Compromised His Health. Photography Gave Him a New Lease on Life. The Life and Times of Enos F. Hilton, 8th Missouri State Militia Cavalry by M. Jane Johansson (pp. 44-47)

Civil War cavalryman Enos F. Hilton battled illness, reinvented himself as a photographer, and documented Colorado boomtowns.

Mountain Legion: The hard-fighting 156th New York Infantry in the Eastern and Western Theaters by Kyle A. Williams and Paul D. Thompson(pp. 48-55)

The 156th New York Infantry fought from Louisiana bayous to the Shenandoah Valley, earning distinction in both the Eastern and Western Theaters.

Rocket Man: Acting Signal Officer George H. Felt and his innovative pyrotechnics by Dale R. Niesen and Ronald S. Coddington (pp. 56-61)

Acting Signal Officer George H. Felt developed innovative signal rockets and coded pyrotechnics that sought to transform Civil War communications.

Material Culture by Ronald S. Coddington (p. 64)

Though linked to Confederate forces, Maynard carbines also armed select Union cavalry regiments, including the 1st Wisconsin and 9th Pennsylvania.

Women of War by Melissa A. Wynn (pp. 66-68)

Educator Emma Brown Montgomery devoted her life to teaching Black children during and after the Civil War, leaving a lasting legacy in Washington, D.C.

Behind the Backdrop by Buck Zaidel (pp. 70-71)

Four cartes de visite reveal how photographer J.P. Ball used painted backdrops to distinguish civilian life from military service in wartime Cincinnati.

Vignette by Scott Valentine (p. 72)

Colonel John A. Koltes fell leading a charge at Second Bull Run. His blood-stained scabbard rested atop his casket during a well-attended funeral in Philadelphia.

Stragglers (pp. 75-77)

Confederate Capt. William Pratt Parks, Sgt. John W. Taylor, Capt. Samuel D. Irvin, a Zouave, and a portrait of a print of Col. Elmer E. Ellsworth.

The Last Shot by Robert May(p. 80)

Color Sergeant John A. Kiggins repaired his regiment’s flagpole at Gettysburg and earned the Medal of Honor for heroism at Lookout Mountain.