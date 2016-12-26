Finding Aid: July/August 1991

The complete issue

Vol. XIII, No. 1

(32 pages)



Inside

Cover image

A sixth-plate daguerreotype from the Herb Peck Jr. Collection is a portrait of Pvt. Samuel Hickox of the 9th U.S. Infantry. Wounded in the Mexican War, he spent the remaining 67 years of his life in an insane asylum.

Editor’s Desk (p. 1)

The editor “combines two themes that are ever popular with Civil War enthusiasts: zouaves and the battle of Gettysburg.”

Mail Call (p. 3)

The letters to the editor features several identifications of images pictured in recent issues, including the cover of the September-October 1982 issue.

Passing in Review (p. 5)

Ten publications are mentioned, including The Civil War in North Carolina (John F. Blair) by John F. Blair, On Fields of Fury (Harper-Collins) by Richard Wheeler, The United States Infantry, an Illustrated History 1775-1918 (Sterling Publishing) by Gregory Urwin, Introduction to Civil War Photography (Thomas Publications) by Ross J. Kelbaugh, Jefferson Davis and His Generals: The Failure of Confederate Command in the West (University Press of Kansas) by Steven E. Woodworth and more.

Six Lieutenants: Vignettes of North Carolinians in America’s Greatest Battle by Greg Mast (pp. 6-13)

The author profiles infantry officers who fought at Gettysburg: 2nd Lt. William Bray of the 2nd Battalion, 3rd Lt. George Job Huntly of the 34th, 2nd Lt. William A. Tuttle of the 22nd, 1st Lt. John R. Emerson and 3rd Lt. Orren Alston Hanner of the 26th and 3rd Lt. William R. Taylor of the 11th.

“Gettysburg Was a Disaster…” a vignette of three brothers in the 154th New York Infantry by Mark Dunkelman (pp. 14-15)

Jacob, Jerome and Addison Shafer were captured when they were posted to cover the retreat of the 11th Corps on the afternoon of July 1, 1863. Addison and Jacob managed to survive their ordeal, but Jerome died in captivity.

A New View From Little Round Top with commentary by William Frassanito (pp. 16-17)

A previously unknown stereoview of the battlefield taken by Philadelphia photographer Samuel Fisher Corlies is front and center in this exploration by Frassanito, whose groundbreaking work in the examination of Gettysburg battlefield photography is the stuff of legend.

A Zouave Sharpshooter by Brian Pohanka (pp. 18-19)

Cleveland Winslow, the colonel of the 5th New York Infantry, or “Duryee Zouaves,” was fired on as he attempted to suppress the New York Draft Riots in 1863. Though the identity of the shooter in not known, Pohanka suggest a possible suspect: Alonzo Mace, a disgruntled former member of the 5th. The full story, which includes images of Winslow and Mace, is told here.

A Quaker Zouave…and an Irish Soldier by R. Dean Kenderdine and Arthur O’Leary (pp. 20-21)

Portraits of Robert Kenderdine of the 114th Pennsylvania Infantry, or Collis’ Zouaves), his brother Thaddeus, an officer in the 174th Pennsylvania Infantry, and Corp. Michael Maloy of the 57th Pennsylvania Infantry are accompanied by details of their lives and military service in the Union army.

Zouaves and a Few Chasseurs: Images from our readers (pp. 22-27)

A total of 25 portraits are featured with brief captions. Identified soldiers include Col. Rush C. Hawkins of the 9th New York Infantry, Corp. John Newman of the 146t New York Infantry, Pvt. Frederick Smart of the 5th New York Infantry, Drum Major James Claire of the 19th Massachusetts Infantry, Pvt. Theodore Shaffer and Corp. Charles Compton of the 34t Indiana Infantry, Pvt. Mills Williamson of the 95th Pennsylvania Infantry, Pvt. James Davis of the 44th New York Infantry and Sgt. Alfred Cranston of the 14th Brooklyn, New York State Militia.

Uniforms & History by Michael J. McAfee (p. 29)

In “114th Pennsylvania Infantry” ‘The Collis Zouaves,’” McAfee details the organization and distinctive uniform of this Keystone State regiment. The story is illustrated with a portrait of Marie “French Mary” Tepe, the regiment’s vivandière and wife of Pvt. Bernardo Tepe.

Sutlers’ Row (pp. 31-32)

Back cover

A quarter-plate daguerreotype from the John M. Hightower Collection pictures a fifer from the Mexican War era. He may possibly be a Vermonter.