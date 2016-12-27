Finding Aid: September/October 1991

The complete issue

A tintype from the Marius Peladeau Collection is a portrait of William W. Heath of the 4th Vermont Infantry.

Editor’s Desk (p. 1)

The editor introduces the theme of this issue—Vermont’s Green Mountain soldiers—and alerts readers to the theft of images from collector John Ertzgaard.

Mail Call (p. 3)

The letters to the editor includes a comment about the recent Zouaves feature and a question about the removal of modern tape attached to an ambrotype.

Passing in Review (pp. 4-5)

Nine publications are mentioned, including Echoes of Battle: The Atlanta Campaign (Blue Acorn Press) by Larry Strayer and Rick Baumgartner, Lee Considered: General Robert E. Lee and Civil War History (University of North Carolina Press) by Alan T. Nolan, The Confederate Regular Army (White Mane Publishing Co.) by Richard P. Weinert, Civil War Virginia: Battleground for a Nation (University Press of Virginia) by James I. Robertson Jr. and more.

Green Mountain Soldiers: Vermonters in the Civil War by Marius Peladeau (pp. 7-15)

This overview profiles Vermont’s contribution to the Union army and includes capsule histories of all the regiments raised in the state. A total of 31 portraits illustrate the text, of which 25 are identified. Named soldiers include Lt. Edward Gould of the 8th Infantry, Lt. Edwin Lewis of the 6th Infantry and 13th U.S. Colored Heavy Artillery, privates John Hale Powers and Harvey Bickford of the 1st Cavalry, Maj. George Chamberlain, 1st Heavy Artillery, Asst. Surg. Almon Clark of the 10th and more.

“Put the Vermonters Ahead…” A history of the 1st Vermont Brigade by Jeff Driscoll (pp. 16-30)

This detailed history of the brigade, which originally included the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th infantries, is illustrated with 41 portraits of which 39 are named soldiers. Identified men include Medal of Honor recipient Ephraim Harrington, color sergeant of the 2nd Infantry, Col. Oscar Tuttle Cavendish of the 1st and 6th Infantries, Pvt. Madison Cook of the 2nd Infantry, Maj. Alonzo Newt of the 3rd Vermont, Capt. Edward Carter of the 4th Infantry, Capt. Merrill Samson of the 5th Infantry and more.

Uniforms & History by Michael J. McAfee (p. 31)

In “2nd Regiment, Vermont Volunteer Infantry, 1861-1865” McAfee details the organization and uniform of this regiment. The story is illustrated with a portrait of an unidentified sergeant holding a Model 1842 musket.

Sutlers’ Row (p. 32)

Back cover

Two portraits are featured, including an image of Lt. Carlos Dwinnell of the 6th Vermont Infantry and a carte de visite of a soldier and his daughter by McIntosh of Northfield, Vt.