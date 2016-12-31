Finding Aid: September/October 1996

The complete issue

Vol. XVIII, No. 2

A large photographic print taken in Buffalo circa 188-1891 pictures a group of soldiers standing in front of train. One soldier’s knapsack is labeled “10th Separate Company.” The image is part of the Tom Moeller Collection.

Table of Contents (p. 1)

Editor’s Desk (p. 3)

The fight to save Buffington Island, Ohio, and the launch of the African American Civil War Memorial Campaign are among the items mentioned in this issue.

Mail Call (pp. 4-5)

Letters include information about the burial of South Carolina soldiers, Mann accouterments, the Kearsarge at Cherbourg and more.

Passing in Review (p. 6)

Three publications are mentioned, including Fields of Battle: The Wars for North America (Alfred A. Knopf) by John Keegan, Forging a Nation from Revolution to Civil War (Eagle Press) by Linda Zimmerman with Richard Ricca and They Rode with Forrest and Wheeler: A Chronicle of Five Tennessee Brothers in the Confederate Western Cavalry (McFarland & Co.) by John E. Fisher.

The Auction Block (p. 7)

“For God’s Sake, Hurry Up…” The Fifth Michigan Infantry at Williamsburg May 5, 1862 by John Braden (pp. 8-12)

A narrative of events related to these Michiganders is illustrated with eight portraits of its members. They include Col. Henry Terry, Lt. Col. Samuel Beach, Elbridge and Luther Franklin, Capt. Heber LeFavour, Pvt. John Boshaw, Sgt. John Fortier, Capt. Edwin Sherlock and 1st Lt. John Braden.

Three Hospitals: Photographic views of a trio of Civil War medical facilities by John Halliday (pp. 13-17)

New Haven Hospital, Lovell General Hospital and Chesapeake Hospital are featured, each represented by numerous outdoor views and portraits of those connected to the facilities.

Arm Bands of World War I by Roger Norland (pp. 18-19)

A survey of seven images of doughboy wearing arm bands that indicate their service as medical corpsmen, military police, headquarters staff and more.

Proppin’ the Prop: A glimpse at martial and patriotic props used by Civil War photographers by Roy Mantle (pp. 20-29)

A survey of 13 portraits shows how citizen soldiers posed with equipment, flags and backdrops to underscore their patriotism.

Stragglers (pp. 30-33)

“Solo photos of the odd & unusual from the collections of our readers” includes two poignant portraits of a mother and father posing with the body of their soldier son, a frontier character, a trio of Yankee tipplers, the crew of a Gatling gun from the Spanish-American War era, a World War I period image of a British American banquet in Capetown, South Africa, and more.

Captain Bob’s Caveat Emptorium (p. 35)

The author attempts to convince us that two modern wet-plate images are 19th century originals.

Light & Shadow: Technical Aspects of Photography & Collecting (pp. 36-37)

A moving poem by Douglas Spencer about his experience of finding a portrait of his great-great uncle, Lewis Longworthy of the 33rd Illinois Infantry, at the U.S. Army Military History Institute at Carlisle Barracks, Pa.

