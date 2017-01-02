Finding Aid: May/June 1996

The complete issue

Vol. XVII, No. 6

(40 pages)



Col. William H. Link of the 12th Indiana Infantry suffered mortal wounds at the Battle of Richmond, Ky., on Aug. 30, 1862. The large format albumen portrait is part of the collection of the Allen County-Fort Wayne Historical Society.

Table of Contents (p. 1)

Editor’s Desk (p. 3)

The editor discusses two important preservation organizations, the Gettysburg Battlefield Preservation Association (GBPA) and the Friends of the National Parks at Gettysburg.

Mail Call (pp. 4-5)

Letters include numerous congratulations on the publication of the 100th issue and comments about the magazine’s focus on Civil War images.

Passing in Review (pp. 6-7)

Eight publications are mentioned, including An Immigrant Soldier in the Mexican War (Texas A&M University Press) by Frederick Zeh, Mothers of Invention (University of North Carolina Press) by Drew Gilpin Faust, Jackson & Lee: Legends in Gray (Rutledge Hill Press) by James I. Roberston Jr. with paintings by Mort Kunstler, Sumter is Avenged! The Siege and Reduction of Fort Pulaski (White Mane Publishing) by Herbert Schiller, and more.

Hoosier Horsemen: Indiana’s Cavalry and Mounted Infantry in the Civil War by John Sickles (pp. 8-11)

An overview of Indiana’s contributions to the Union war effort is illustrated with nine identified portraits: 1st Lt. Wiley Baker of the 8th Cavalry, Col. George Jackson and Lt. Col. Eli Lilly of the 9th Cavalry, Col. Robert R. Stewart and Pvt. Isaac Clem of the 11th Cavalry, Col. Thomas Lucas of the 16th Mounted Infantry, Sgt. Charles Hughes of the 17th Mounted Infantry, Pvt. George Fisher o the 65th Infantry, Maj. Lawson Kilbourn of the 72nd Mounted Infantry and Col. John T. Wilder, commander of “Wilder’s Lightning Brigade.”

“Good News from Our Army at Vicksburg…I am Well” by Steve Rudloff (pp. 12-15)

The Civil War service of Joseph C. Hawkins of the 100th Indiana Infantry features three wartime and post-war portraits of the subject, a portrait of his son, Pvt. John Samuel Hawkins of the 13th Missouri Infantry, and a hand-drawn map of the Tunnel Hill, Ga., battlefield.

Some Indiana Faces (pp. 16-19)

Representative portraits of some of the 200,000 men from the Hoosier State include 12 men who served in 137 regiments and 26 batteries. Among those pictured is Maj. Nimrod Headington of the 34th Infantry, Dum Major William Merchon of the 30th Infantry, Principal Musician John R. Grubb of the 44th Infantry, Lt. James Weaver of the 12th Infantry and Pvt. James Fisher of the 52nd Infantry.

Disaster at Sea! Steamer General Lyon Burns, Sinks by Robert Gormley (pp. 20-21)

An account of an explosion that destroyed the transport General Lyon off Cape Hatteras, N.C., on March 31, 1865, and claimed the lives of 200 men from the 56th Illinois Infantry. The narrative is illustrated with portraits of Capt. John Barker, who was not aboard the vessel, Lt. John Lewis, who was lost at sea as a result of the accident, and an outdoor view of Company C of the regiment.

H.B. King and P.R. Read: Taunton Civil War Portrait Photographers by Paul R. Johnson, M.D. (pp. 22-25)

The southeastern Massachusetts town sent a large number of its sons into the Union army. Two local photographers, Horatio B. King and Paddock R. Read, captured the likenesses of many of these citizen soldiers. A wartime newspaper advertisement and images of King’s studio illustrate the text, as well as five soldier portraits.

Tomorrow’s Heroes: An Album of Cadets & Kids in Uniform (pp. 26-29)

A survey of 16 portraits of boys and young men from the Civil War through World War I include a trio of lads dressed in Zouave uniforms, a drummer inscribed “Taken just before I went to war,” and a “major” and “captain” in World War I uniforms complete with a 2nd Division patch.

The Civil War Through Civilian Photographs by Juanita Leisch (pp. 30-32)

A photo essay that attempts to trace the progress of the Civil War through civilian photographs includes 13 portraits. They include a carte de visite of seven teen-aged boys that appears to show the choice between continuing in school or joining the army, and a selection of boys and girls with drums and flags.

Light & Shadow (p. 33)

In this installment of technical aspects of photography and collecting, Contributing Editor Mark Dunkelman offers an article about Fort Sumter photographs that appeared in the Oct. 20, 1863, issue of the Providence Daily Journal.

Stragglers (p. 34)

Solo photographs of humorous and unusual subjects submitted by our readers include a woman in patriotic costume, an antebellum militiaman dressed in a Hussar uniform and a group of smiling doughboys.

Uniforms & History by Michael J. McAfee (pp. 35-36)

In “11th Regiment—Indiana Zouaves, 1861,” McAfee examines the distinctive uniform and record of this Hoosier regiment. The column is illustrated with a portrait of Pvt. Edward Castalor of Company H.

A carte de visite from the Donald Wisnoski Collection is a portrait of a New York Zouave.