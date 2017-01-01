Finding Aid: November/December 1994

The complete issue

Vol. XVI, No. 3

(40 pages)



No issues in stock

Subscribe to MI

Inside

Cover image

A carte de visite from the Mike McAfee Collection is an outdoor portrait of Pvt. Richard L. Cramer of the 4th Michigan Infantry from the Mathew B. Brady series “Illustrations of Camp Life.”

Editor’s Desk (p. 1)

The editor introduces the theme of this issue, Wolverine soldiers, and credits Dale Niesen as the driving force behind its success. He also mentions a need to boost subscription numbers and asks readers to consider gift subscriptions to friends and local libraries.

Mail Call (p. 3)

Letters include an article from the June 4, 1864, issue of the Cohoes Cataract about a broken ambrotype, belated praise for the 1989 Tar Heel issue and encouragement to keep the Southern images coming.

Passing in Review (p. 5)

Two publications are mentioned: A Surgeon’s Civil War: The Letters & Diary of Daniel M. Holt, M.D. (Kent State University Press) edited by James Greiner, Janet Coryell and James Smither and Defend the Valley (Orion Books) by Margaretta Barton Colt.

Wolverines: A Photographic Study of Men from the Great Lakes State in the War of the Rebellion compiled by Dale R. Niesen with Robert Coch and William Munday (pp. 6-35)

A total of 117 images is a celebration of Michiganders who fought for the Union. The survey is divided into 10 sections: Overview, Infantry, Colored Infantry, 1st Michigan Engineers & Mechanics, Sharpshooters, Chaplains, Medical Service, Field Artillery, Field Musicians and Cavalry. Portraits include Col. Norman J. Hall of the 7th Infantry, Philippine Island-born Pvt. Felix Balderry of the 11th Infantry, Sgt. Warren Sharp of the 1st Sharpshooters, Hospital Steward Henry Henshaw of the 2nd Cavalry, 2nd Lt. Edmond Luce of Battery H, Musician William Welsh of the 16th Infantry, Pvt. Eugene King Starkweather of the 5th Cavalry, Pvt. Augustus Shiegley of the 9th Cavalry and many more.

Uniforms & History by Michael J. McAfee (p. 37)

In “Fourth Michigan Volunteer Infantry, 1861-1864,” McAfee examines the cover image and provides an account of the regiment during its years in service.

Sutlers’ Row (pp. 38-40)

Back cover

A tintype from the State Museum of Michigan Collection pictures Medal of Honor recipient Smith Hastings of the 5th Michigan Cavalry astride his horse.