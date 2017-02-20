The complete issue

Vol. XII, No. 1

(32 pages)



No issues in stock

Subscribe to MI

Inside

Cover image

An albumen photograph from the Ted Karle collection pictures Strong Vincent in May 1861, soon after his election as an officer in the Erie Regiment.

Editor’s Desk (p. 1)

The editor announces that this is the second issue to be devoted to Gettysburg. The first was the May/June 1987 issue. Also, a new magazine, Gettysburg, published by Morningside Press, makes its debut.

Mail Call (p. 3)

Letters to the editor include thanks for information about Capt. Curry, the identification of one of the Palmetto soldiers, and more on the proposed Irish Brigade Monument on the battlefield of Antietam.

Passing in Review (p. 5)

Six publications are mentioned: The Confederate States Marine Corps (White Mane Publishing) by Ralph Donnelly, The Civil War: An Aerial Portrait (Thomasson-Grant) by Sam Abell and Brian Pohanka, The Most Famous Soldier in America: A Biography of Lt. Gen. Nelson Miles (Amchan Publications) by Arthur Amchan, Mother, May You Never See the Sights I Have Seen: The 57th Massachusetts Volunteers 1864-65 (Harper & Row) by Warren Wilkinson and more.

Captain Martin’s Photo Album by Peter Jorgensen (pp. 6-8)

Augustus Martin commanded the artillery brigade of the Fifth Corps at the Battle of Gettysburg. He also assembled a photograph album that included 95 cartes de visite. The album was broken up for sale in 1988, and the author was able to obtain eight of them for his collection. The images, all identified, are pictured here.

Four Brothers at Gettysburg by John Mills Bigham (p. 9)

On the afternoon of July 2, 1863, a brigade of South Carolina soldiers commanded by Brig. Gen. Joseph Kershaw went into action. Among the ranks of one of the regiments, the 3rd South Carolina Infantry were the brothers Thomas—William, Thomas, Lewis and John. When the fight was over, only John emerged unscathed.

Old Glory: An album of flag photos by Benedict Maryniak (pp. 10-15)

A survey of 15 images that feature the Stars and Stripes includes the flag-draped winter quarters of Gen. Henry Eustis, a dog with paws around the flag, and soldiers from the Civil War and World War I.

“A Harvest of Death” photo analysis by Marc Daniels and Harry Roach (pp. 16-18)

Modeled on the William A. Frassanito method, the authors explore this iconic image.

“All Over Now” by William A. Frassanito (p. 19)

During the 15 years that have passed since the publication of his landmark book, Gettysburg: A Journey in Time,” the author announces the publication of a follow-up book with all new material. One of the images to be discussed is pictured here—a dead Confederate sharpshooter at the foot of Round Top.

Strong Vincent of the 83rd by Theodore Karle (pp. 21-26)

A profile of the 83rd Pennsylvania and its colonel, Strong Vincent, who was shot and mortally wounded on July 2, 1863, at Little Round Top during the Battle of Gettysburg. Three portraits of young Vincent, and images of other soldiers in the 83rd, illustrate the narrative.

Uniforms & History by Michael J. McAfee (pp. 27-29)

In “The 83rd Pennsylvania Volunteer Infantry, 1861-1862,” McAfee explores the dress and regimental record of this organization. The text is illustrated with six portraits of its members and images of a canteen, leather shako and epaulettes.

Captain Bob’s Caveat Emptorium (p. 30)

The captain attempts to pawn off a carte de visite of a French officer as a Confederate.

Sutlers’ Row (pp. 31-32)

Back cover

An image from the collection of Robert Kotchian is a circa 1890 view of the Statue of Liberty.